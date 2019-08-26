LINCOLN — The Nebraska football team announced Saturday night its four captains for the season.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez, right tackle Matt Farniok, nose tackle Darrion Daniels and inside linebacker Mohamed Barry were voted by their teammates as captains. NU coach Scott Frost said on Friday that players would select their leaders, and he expected at least one non-senior on offense.
Martinez, picked by Nebraska to attend Big Ten media days as a sophomore, was widely expected to be one of the captains. He’s likely the second sophomore in school history to be a captain, following Joe Dailey in 2004, who was a captain alongside current NU inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud.
“It’s always tough to be that guy who calls out your teammates, your brothers, but you just have to remember I’m doing it for their own good,” Martinez said during training camp. “I’m not doing it to be mean. I’m not doing it to be a jerk. I’m doing it because I care about you. And when you think of it like that, with that perspective, you know that other person will have no choice but to appreciate what you’re doing for them.”
As it turns out, Farniok, a two-year starter, was the other non-senior representative on offense. The junior has increasingly become more vocal on the line. Martinez, challenged by Frost in the spring to become more of a leader, has done so.
Daniels is the rare graduate transfer to become a captain but, after he arrived from Oklahoma State, he impressed teammates with his work ethic and encouragement. Daniels was a captain last season at Oklahoma State, too.
“He’s brought a spark to that D-line, a sense of accountability to that D-line and the whole defense,” Frost said during spring practice. “He’s going to be a real asset, and I’m not just talking about on the field.”
Daniels also won Barry over in the spring. “He proved himself,” the linebacker said. “He outworked people.”
Barry, a fifth-year senior, has been a leader within the program for several years and has long started by working on his own game before addressing others.
“When you can take criticism and be your own worst critic,” he said in the spring, “that is where you are going to go. You are going to go places as you fix your flaws and get better.”