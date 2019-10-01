Aurora senior Nate Boerkircher became the fourth walk-on in Nebraska’s 2020 class on Monday night.
“It has always been a dream to play at Nebraska,” Boerkircher said of his decision. “I have always loved Nebraska and the fan base. It just felt like home.”
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end announced his commitment publicly on Monday. He actually committed on the spot prior to NU’s game against Ohio State on Saturday.
“(NU director of high school relations Kenny Wilhite) asked if I wanted to walk on, and I went and found my parent and we talked about it, so I went back over and told him I would,” Boerkircher said. “He was excited about it.
Boerkircher chose Nebraska over a scholarship offer from Division II Chadron State. He had Division I interest from Wyoming, Western Illinois and Northern Colorado. Division II Sioux Falls and Wayne State had been in contact but did not offer a scholarship.
Boerkircher will have a familiar face when he gets to Nebraska. His brother Ian is a redshirt freshman offensive lineman who joined NU after a redshirt season at UNK.
Like his brother, Nate Boerkircher will likely begin his career at tight end and could grow into an offensive lineman later in his career.
Boerkircher joins in-state players Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast) and Ashton Hausmann (Norris) in NU’s 2020 walk-on class. Long snapper Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michigan) is the other walk-on commit.