Nebraska picked up its first commit for the 2021 recruiting class Sunday when Fort Lauderdale (Florida) University School defensive end RJ Sorensen announced on Twitter he was verbally pledging to the Huskers.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder had offers from Colorado and Rutgers. He's a three-star prospect according to Rivals and ESPN and not yet rated by 247Sports.
Sorensen unofficially visited Nebraska in June. He has the frame for either outside linebacker or defensive end at NU. He was not available for comment Sunday, as Fort Lauderdale is preparing for landfall of Hurricane Dorian.