Sevion Morrison’s recruiting history has paralleled his running style — fast and fairly spectacular.
The running back stepped away from football in seventh and eighth grade to focus on basketball. He received his first football scholarship offer last October, the start of 20-plus offers including more than a dozen from Power Five programs.
On Wednesday afternoon the consensus three-star 2020 prospect committed to the first school to show faith in him — Nebraska.
Morrison becomes the ninth commit in the Huskers’ latest recruiting cycle and the first in more than six weeks. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Morrison racked up more than 2,700 rushing yards and 38 total scores last year for Tulsa (Okla.) Edison Prep and is gearing up for one more prep season as a do-everything back who can line up as a receiver or in the backfield.
The athlete possesses sprinter speed and has clocked a blazing 21.3-second time in the 200-meter dash. Edison football coach Tony Daniels compares his running style to that of former Oklahoma and NFL legend Adrian Peterson for his long gait, good balance and shoulders that stay squarely north-south.
“Everybody thinks (my strength) is my speed, but it’s honestly my vision,” Morrison told The World-Herald last month. “I see a lot of the holes open before everyone else does. And the speed I got with it just kind of boosts it all up.”
Morrison made his only official visit to Nebraska in late June. The Huskers discovered him last year through NU grad assistant Colby Ellis, who is from Oklahoma.
“He’s a kid that hasn’t been too far from home,” Daniels said of Morrison. “And I know he was glowing and giving a 10-plus rating on the Nebraska trip. He really, really enjoyed his time there.”
One of Morrison’s favorite players growing up was De’Anthony Thomas, the future NFL back/receiver with whom NU coach Scott Frost worked at Oregon. Morrison said he and Frost talk often about how he could fill a similar role in Lincoln.
Daniels still laughs recalling the conversations he had with Morrison trying to persuade him to play football as a prep freshman. It almost came down to a game of one-on-one before Morrison realized how good he could be on the gridiron. Now he’s bound for Nebraska as another potential playmaker.
“I think he always had the hoop dreams of being able to play college basketball,” Daniels said. “But after his sophomore year, he finally realized, ‘This is another avenue I can take and one that can possibly take me even further than what I would in basketball.’ ”
Though Morrison listed his other finalists as Arkansas, Baylor and Missouri, another Big Ten team could have a chance to change his mind. Wisconsin offered him last weekend, and the back told one recruiting outlet he is setting up an official visit with the Badgers for sometime this season.