LINCOLN — Senior defensive lineman Khalil Davis was issued a one-game suspension and will miss Saturday’s home contest against Northwestern, the Big Ten announced Wednesday.
Davis was also issued a public reprimand from the league for violating the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy after striking an opposing player near the 9:18 mark of the first quarter against Ohio State last Saturday.
Exactly what occurred is unclear from the ABC broadcast. The 9:18 mark was Ohio State’s first play of its second drive — a 15-yard run by J.K. Dobbins to the right side. Davis can be seen falling on OSU offensive lineman Josh Myers toward the end of the play. No flags were thrown.
“We have been in communication with the Big Ten Conference office over the past day regarding Khalil Davis, and support the Big Ten’s disciplinary action,” Scott Frost said in a press release. “We do not condone unsportsmanlike play or behavior in our program, and will use this as an educational opportunity with our team on how to play the game the right way.”
The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Davis was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct during an extra point in the third quarter that put the Buckeyes ahead 48-0.
NU has rotated six or seven defensive linemen during its first five games. Junior college transfer Jahkeem Green made his debut last weekend and could be another option for more time.