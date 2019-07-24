Another Husker football player has been cited on suspicion of marijuana possession.
Just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, Myles Farmer, 18, was cited on suspicion of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, said Leslie Reed, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln spokeswoman. Farmer was in his room at University Suites at the time, Reed said. A community service officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the room, she said.
Farmer, a freshman from Atlanta Westlake High School, is expected to contend for early playing time, according to defensive backs coach Travis Fisher. Fisher said last week during a radio interview that the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Farmer already looks like he’s been in college for three years and is a natural fit for safety.
Farmer becomes at least the fourth Husker this summer to be cited for possession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia, joining senior Jeramiah Stovall, sophomore Maurice Washington and freshman Wan’Dale Robinson.
At Big Ten media days last week, NU coach Scott Frost said he’s talked to his players often about marijuana use.
“It’s going to continue to be a problem, not just with us but college athletes everywhere, particularly with it being legalized other places,” Frost said. “Our team understands I don’t care where it’s legal and where it isn’t. It’s illegal according to the NCAA.
“I don’t think it’s beneficial for guys who are trying to accomplish what our guys are trying to accomplish. We’re certainly not unique in that we’ve had a few problems with that, but we’re doing everything we can in trying to help kids not do it. We’ll keep fighting that battle.”