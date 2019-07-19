CHICAGO — Scott Frost wants Nebraska’s football program in 2019 to mirror, as much as possible, the way Tom Osborne ran it in his heyday. That means having as big of a roster — around 150 players — as Title IX compliance will allow.
But that roster size doesn’t exactly fit the meeting and locker room spaces in NU’s football administration facility. While the Huskers’ current setup is “perfectly functional,” Frost said Thursday at Big Ten media days, he gets why there are conversations to build a new facility. The current one, Frost said, “was built during the Steve Pederson and Bill Callahan era.”
“They were dealing with a 105-man roster,” Frost said. “We have 150-some on our roster right now. We don’t have that many seats in our team room. Our position rooms are too small. Our training room is way too small. There’s some things about our facilities that don’t fit the mold of what we’re trying to build right now.”
The North Stadium complex named for Tom and Nancy Osborne was the best in the country when it was built in the mid-2000s, Frost said, but 82 schools have either renovated their facilities or built new ones since then.
“At some point we’re going to have to do something,” Frost said. “Really what you want to do is give high school kids as many reasons as possible as you can give them to come to Lincoln, Nebraska, and play football. If that means we need to upgrade in some way, shape or form, then I hope we come to the right decision there.”
Nebraska makes do the way it is now, Frost said. NU uses an auxiliary locker room on the second floor of the Hawks Championship football center. Players sit on the stairs for team meetings.
NU has to “shuffle guys in and out” of the training room. Head strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval runs four lifting groups because the weight room isn’t big enough. The lifting groups take all day, Frost said.
“We’re running Zach into the ground a little bit,” Frost said.
Nebraska is managing the situation, but Frost said he understands “why there appears to be a little bit of a conversation about whether or not we need to step it up to compete against the people we’re trying to recruit against and play against.”
Earlier Thursday, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said a new facility was not on the immediate horizon, but Moos has been banging the drum for one since the end of last season, when he rated Nebraska’s facilities as no better than middle-of-the-road in the Big Ten.