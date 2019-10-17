LINCOLN — If for only a short while Tuesday, Scott Frost shifted his focus from football to international travel.
The Nebraska coach, speaking as part of a press conference introducing the team’s newly unveiled 2021 game against Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, indulged a few dreams. It would be a new country to check off his bucket list. Maybe he could even find a little time to golf.
But a question about whether he would treat the excursion — still some 682 days away — like a bowl trip snapped him back to reality.
“I’m trying to get through a bye week right now,” Frost said, drawing laughs.
Monday brought a few pieces of welcome news, whether it was the Ireland announcement or hearing that the Indiana kickoff time (2:30 p.m.) on Oct. 26 would not force NU to play at night for a fifth time in six games. But Nebraska returned to practice Tuesday with the knowledge that it has much to do with the extra time it has been given.
“It’s a great week for a bye,” Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “(We can) catch our breath a little bit and get back into the rest of our schedule and get some victories and get that sixth win so we can get those (bowl) practices.”
Frost echoed his sentiments following Saturday night’s 34-7 loss at Minnesota that fundamentals would be the focus of workouts this week. But after watching both sides of the ball six times in film review, he said some of his assessments of the game aren’t as bleak. The offense was “close” at times, with smaller mistakes like penalties, a sack or busting on a couple of plays costing the Huskers points. The defense wasn’t pushed around as much as he thought — it just “misfit” on alignments on multiple plays.
The bye will allow Nebraska to conduct a few practices that feature “good on good,” Frost said. Younger players will have a chance to prove their progress against starters instead of working on scout-team assignments. He listed multiple true freshmen who could play down the stretch, though “any and all” are welcome to contribute if they’re ready.
NU will practice Wednesday and Friday mornings before turning its attention to Indiana preparation.
“This is a big opportunity for a lot of guys,” Frost said.
The time will also be a valuable healing chance for myriad Huskers who have suffered injuries in recent weeks. That includes quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Noah Vedral, receivers JD Spielman and Kade Warner and receiver/backs Wan’Dale Robinson and Maurice Washington. Defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt and Marquel Dismuke were also banged up at Minnesota. Starting kicker Barret Pickering — who hasn’t played this year — will have another two weeks to recover.
“I just want everybody to get their bodies right,” running back Dedrick Mills said. “... And when we come back to practice, just come back ready. And be physical. For real.”
The break ends a streak of 24 straight games without a bye for Nebraska, which lost its scheduled open date last year when thunderstorms wiped out the opener. Frost and his staff have never had a traditional in-season off week in nearly four years together. Hurricane Matthew forced unwelcome off time in 2016 for Frost and Co. at Central Florida and Hurricane Irma interfered with their 2017 campaign.
Because of the way the calendar falls, the Huskers get a second bye after facing Purdue on Nov. 2. Their last last double bye was in 2014.
Players on Saturday also embraced the opportunity for a mental recharge during the grind of the season.
“We’ve been together since Aug. 2,” tight end Austin Allen said. “We’ve had fall camp and seven straight weeks (of games). I think we just need to get away from each other for a bit. We get so locked up in this. If you get to relax sometimes (that helps). I think that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to relax.”
Said Warner: “I think right now it’s a breaking point for our team.”
And cornerback Dicaprio Bootle: “We just need to come back and we need to want it. We need to find that want again.”
Offensive tackle Matt Farniok said technique — not physicality — is what has hurt the line at times this year. There’s still time to make the corrections, he added. Time to recover and push well beyond four wins for the first time in three years.
What the Huskers do behind the scenes in the coming days could well determine all of it.
“This stretch is solely on us as players,” Farniok said. “We gotta find a way to make it work.”