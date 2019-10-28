Hoosier AD suggests Husker staff had 'no respect'

Three sentences into his opening comments after Nebraska’s 38-31 loss to the Hoosiers, coach Scott Frost praised Indiana coach Tom Allen and the growth of his program, which qualified for a bowl with a win over the Huskers.
“I told him before the game from this year to last year they’re a lot better team this year,” Frost said. “So, congratulations to them, they earned it.”
It’s likely Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass — who promoted Allen from defensive coordinator to coach late in the 2016 season — didn’t hear those words. But he didn’t think much of Nebraska’s coaching staff, based on comments made in the Indianapolis Star after the game.
“I’m very, very happy for our kids and very, very happy for our fans, because like Tom said tonight, we’re sick of talking about how close we’ve been, one to a signature win and two to qualify for a bowl,” Glass said. “To hit both of those things today at Nebraska was particularly gratifying, particularly knowing Nebraska’s staff had no respect for our program.”
Glass did not elaborate on the comments other than to add: “They know, and I know, and our team knew. And I’ll just leave it at that.”
Frost and his coaches made no critical statements about Indiana with local media during the week. On the recruiting trail, the Huskers and Hoosiers have competed against each other at times, specifically in the 2019 class for cornerback Tiawan Mullen, who picked the Hoosiers over the Huskers.