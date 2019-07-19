CHICAGO — Nebraska hasn’t made a decision on the status of running back Maurice Washington, and coach Scott Frost said Thursday that could continue to be the case all the way until the Aug. 31 season opener.
One of the first questions Frost received during his hourlong session at Big Ten media days was about Washington. The sophomore running back is facing one felony charge and one misdemeanor charge stemming from an alleged March 2018 text that Washington sent to a girl that purportedly included an old video of the girl, then 15, performing oral sex.
“We’re going to wait and see how it all turns out with Maurice,” Frost said. “He’s been doing a pretty good job in the weight room and with the team. But we won’t make any decisions on (team) status or anything until we know that his legal problems are over.
“And I don’t want to guess on which way we’ll land depending on what happens.”
Frost added that the situation could extend through fall camp, much like it did in the spring. Washington has another hearing scheduled for July 25 in California.