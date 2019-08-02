Nebraska coach Scott Frost held a 26-minute press conference Thursday ahead of Fan Day and the start of training camp Friday. Among the highlights of the session:
» Frost said he sees a "winning" vibe with the roster this year. Though the team still needs to prove it is tough, he said there is a buy-in within North Stadium "I haven't seen very often."
» Initial first-team center reps will likely go to redshirt freshman Will Farniok. Converted tight end Cam Jurgens will be a possibility at some point, but Frost said "we have to wait and see on his health." Jurgens will be on the 110-man roster.
» Freshman running back Ronald Thompkins will not be part of the 110 as he continues to rehab a knee injury. He won't be able to attend meetings or participate in practice yet, but may be ready at some point during camp.
» Players will vote on four team captains later in camp, Frost said. He's considering allowing underclassmen to be eligible for the honor.
» Frost said a small group of players already meets occasionally with coaches to discuss issues and share updates about the team. He said NU is "real close" to implementing a player-led Unity Council that the program utilized under Tom Osborne.
» Frost said he could not comment on junior college transfer Jahkeem Green, who announced Wednesday he was sticking with his commitment to Nebraska. Coaches can't talk about unsigned players until they arrive on campus.
» Frost lauded the better depth at multiple positions like wide receiver and defensive line. But he said the middle line of the defense is an area that needs to prove itself. "Linebackers, inside and outside, we need guys to step up," Frost said.