CHICAGO — They made it.
After some storms rolled into Chicago on Thursday morning, the Nebraska football team was delayed about four hours for Big Ten media days.
But around 11:55 a.m., Mo Barry, Adrian Martinez, Khalil Davis and Scott Frost stepped out of a black SUV and rolled into the Hilton Downtown Chicago Ballroom.
Frost made it to the podium at 12:15 to take some questions. Some notes on his brief time in front of the media:
» The first question Frost took was about recruiting. He said he didn't care where players were from: "If they're in Jamaica, Kazakhstan, we're going to get them."
» Frost said he loves the attitude in the locker room right now, and the mentality issue from a year ago aren't likely to be present again. "We cost ourselves arguably a bunch of games over those things — mentality, attitudes and decisions. And hopefully we have that fixed."
» Despite the success in year two at UCF — a Peach Bowl win over Auburn — Frost will not compare this team with that one. "Those two teams have nothing to do with each other, and I'm never going to make any comparisons."
» The most encouraging part of the off season is strength and conditioning, Frost said.
» Frost praised quarterback Adrian Martinez in three different questions. "I wouldn't trade our guy for anybody in the country at that quarterback position. Great player and a great individual."