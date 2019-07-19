Huskers Adrian Martinez

Scott Frost praised Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in three different questions. "I wouldn't trade our guy for anybody in the country at that quarterback position. Great player and a great individual." 

CHICAGO — They made it.

After some storms rolled into Chicago on Thursday morning, the Nebraska football team was delayed about four hours for Big Ten media days.

But around 11:55 a.m., Mo Barry, Adrian Martinez, Khalil Davis and Scott Frost stepped out of a black SUV and rolled into the Hilton Downtown Chicago Ballroom.

Frost made it to the podium at 12:15 to take some questions. Some notes on his brief time in front of the media:

» The first question Frost took was about recruiting. He said he didn't care where players were from: "If they're in Jamaica, Kazakhstan, we're going to get them."

» Frost said he loves the attitude in the locker room right now, and the mentality issue from a year ago aren't likely to be present again. "We cost ourselves arguably a bunch of games over those things — mentality, attitudes and decisions. And hopefully we have that fixed."

» Despite the success in year two at UCF — a Peach Bowl win over Auburn — Frost will not compare this team with that one. "Those two teams have nothing to do with each other, and I'm never going to make any comparisons."

» The most encouraging part of the off season is strength and conditioning, Frost said.

