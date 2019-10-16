Frost looking at 'any and all' freshmen to help Huskers

LINCOLN — As Nebraska continues its bye week after a 34-7 loss to Minnesota, NU coach Scott Frost issued an open invitation to the program's freshmen to make a move during this week's practices to help the team over its final five games.
"We're going to give the young guys a lot of reps and see if any of them are ready to come out of their redshirt and give us four games at the end of the year," Frost said.
NU practiced Tuesday and will work out again Wednesday and Friday.
Was Frost talking about any particular players?
"Any and all of them, honestly," Frost said.
He mentioned interior offensive lineman Ethan Piper, right tackle Bryce Benhart, running back Rahmir Johnson and defensive ends Mosai Newsom and Ty Robinson.
"There's too many to count," Frost said. "If those guys are ready to play, we can seriously use the help and the depth there."
All of the players Frost referenced directly still can retain their redshirts if they play four or fewer games. NU has generally tried to retain as many redshirts as possible.
One player who burned his redshirt, freshman Wan'Dale Robinson, injured his ankle in the Minnesota game but will be fine, Frost said, going forward.