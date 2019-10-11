Fremont senior Keegan Menning added his name to the list of walk-ons in Nebraska’s 2020 class on Thursday night.
“I am very excited I got the opportunity to walk on at Nebraska. I’ve lived in Nebraska my entire life and I’ve watched the Huskers since I could watch football,” the 6-foot-4, 308-pound offensive lineman said.
“It’s really close to home and they had a really good fit academically.”
Academic fit was the biggest thing for Menning, who plans to major in computer engineering. His 31 ACT score will likely help him get a regents scholarship which he plans to apply for.
“Compared to the other schools I have seen their (Nebraska) coaching staff, training table and weight room are fantastic.”
The other schools he was considering walking on to were Iowa State and Kansas State, and he received some scholarship interest from Division II schools.
Menning plays offensive guard at Fremont, and NU likes him as an interior lineman.
“I think there is a lot of potential for me at Nebraska if I work hard,” he said. “They said I would start out as a guard or center.”
Menning is the seventh known walk-on commit in NU’s 2020 class. He joins in-state players Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Mason Nieman (Waverly) Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast) and Ashton Hausmann (Norris). Long snapper Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michigan) is the other walk-on commit.