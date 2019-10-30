Fired-up Erik Chinander bullish on fixing the Husker defense

LINCOLN — Nebraska's defense fell apart on third down in a 38-31 loss to Indiana, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday, and a bad practice three days before the game — the very practice where NU puts in its third down and red zone packages — was a key reason why.
So as NU struggled, in real time, against the Hoosiers, Chinander saw players coming off the field knowing what they did wrong right after they did it.
"That's why we're here," Chinander said, his voice rising. "We have to get it right. The players have to execute, 100 percent, but we have to find a way to get it done, period."
And that means fixing Wednesday practices.
"We came here to Nebraska because Nebraska's about being tough, and if you're not tough enough on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday, we need to find somebody else, period."
Chinander received hearty support from his boss, head coach Scott Frost, and players on Monday. Chinander tries not to pay attention to news, but appreciated it.
"I love these kids," Chinander said. "Here's what I'd tell you: I love football, I love Nebraska, And I love these kids. And I'm going to coach them as hard as I freaking can for as long as I'm here, and I hope that's for a really, really long time. This program's going to be really good — we have to find a way to get it better. There's no such thing as a quick fix. I know everybody wants it. I want it. The players want it. That's not realistic. We have to build this program to where Coach Frost wants it. If that happens for the next four games, great. If that happens next year, that's probably not good enough for everybody, but we're going to keep pushing until we do it. There's not one person in this building who doesn't love Nebraska."
More notes from practice:
» Chinander said Purdue — one of the nation's worst rushing teams — is still trying to find some ways to run the ball but aren't having success. Purdue's pass game — the formation it uses and the athletes it has — is challenging.
"You have to be ready for the whole passing attack," Chinander said.
» NU practiced out in the cold Tuesday.
» Running back Wyatt Mazour did not practice and had his right foot in a walking boot.