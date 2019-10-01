In this Nov. 2, 2013, file photo, Nebraska wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp (1) catches the game-winning touchdown over Northwestern center back Dwight White (2) , safety Jimmy Hall (9) and linebacker Chi Chi Ariguzo (44) with seconds to go in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska won 27-24. Nebraska and Northwestern have split eight games since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. A combined 21 points separate the teams in those eight games. Northwestern has won the last two meetings in overtime.