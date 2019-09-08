BOULDER, Colo. — Maurice Washington left the field Saturday, helmet off, in tears.
Moments after Isaac Armstrong’s 48-yard field goal attempt missed wide right, just before he got to the locker room, Washington punched the air and screamed over the Colorado fans dancing on the field behind him.
“That’s (expletive) bull----!”
Washington played an entire game for the first time as a sophomore. He served a half-game suspension against South Alabama relating to his standing charges in California.
Washington was dynamic, with 77 rushing yards on 15 carries and 118 receiving yards on four catches. After Colorado cut the lead to 17-14, NU countered with a 75-yard swing pass from Adrian Martinez to Washington. The sophomore broke one tackle, then sprinted untouched the final 50 yards, putting distance between himself and defenders the closer he got to the end zone.
“It makes a big difference (having Maurice),” freshman receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said. “You can see what he can do with the ball in his hands. He took that play (75) yards and just his versatility, he can play running back and receiver kind of like I (can).But him as a running back, it just causes problems for defenses.”
Washington didn’t speak to the media after the game. His next court date is Oct. 17 in California.