LINCOLN — Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann is not yet cleared to join camp at this point, assistant coach Jovan Dewitt said Monday.
Domann, who did not attend Fan Day last week, had a yearlong rehabilitation from a torn ACL that left coaches uncertain last summer how much he’d contribute in 2018. He played sparingly until a midseason switch from safety to outside linebacker. He later started two games and finished with 19 tackles.
Domann packed on weight in the offseason — defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he’s between 225 and 230 pounds — so he can play some base outside linebacker in NU’s 3-4 defense. If Domann can handle the load, he’d be on the field against spread teams and more traditional pro-style teams like Iowa, Minnesota or Wisconsin.
“He can allow us to get in and out of packages because he hasn’t lost his cover ability,” Chinander said. “You don’t always have to substitute with him. You can get into four-down linemen, you can get into three-down, you can get into two-down with him. You can blitz him, you can cover with him. He gives you a lot of flexibility.”
Chinander said it’s important Domann stays healthy.
“If you’re not healthy, you can’t play, and you can’t help us, so keeping him healthy is No. 1 right now,” Chinander said.
NU coach Scott Frost may provide more insight into Domann’s status when he talks to reporters Friday, and the media will watch a portion of practice Wednesday.