Two Nebraska football players were ticketed last week after a traffic stop in Lincoln.
About 8 p.m. Friday, police stopped a car driven by Marquel Dismuke, 21, because the vehicle didn’t have a front license plate, said Officer Angela Sands, a Lincoln police spokeswoman. Officers determined that Dismuke was driving on a suspended license and had a previous conviction for driving under suspension, Sands said.
Dismuke was cited on suspicion of driving under suspension and released, and the car was towed, Sands said.
A passenger in the car, fellow Husker Jeramiah Stovall, also 21, was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana, Sands said. Stovall was cited on suspicion of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana and released, Sands said.
The two were cooperative with officers, she said.
Dismuke, a junior from California, has 44 career tackles in 20 games. He’s perhaps a favorite to start at safety this season. Stovall, a graduate of Omaha Creighton Prep, is a walk-on defensive back who has primarily played special teams during his Husker career.
“We are aware of the incident and are addressing it,” a Nebraska athletics spokesperson said.
This is the third incident a Nebraska football player has had with law enforcement this offseason.
Husker freshman wide receiver/running back Wan’Dale Robinson was cited on suspicion of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana by UNLPD on June 9. Husker running back Maurice Washington was cited on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia after UNL police say they found him with a marijuana pipe on June 4.
World-Herald staff writer Chris Heady contributed to this report.