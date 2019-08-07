Do you consider yourself the world's biggest Husker football fan? Here's your chance to prove it.
The World-Herald will host a Husker football trivia night Aug. 22 at the Hy-Vee Express Grille located at 90th and Center Streets. The event will begin at 7 p.m.
Due to high demand and limited space, you must register your team online ahead of time. You can do that here. There's a maximum of 25 teams, with up to six people allowed per team. Teams with more than six people will not be eligible for prizes.
And you'll want to make sure your team has a chance to win these amazing prizes:
» First place: Tickets to the Huskers' 2019 season opener against South Alabama. The winning team will receive one ticket per team member.
» Second place: Tickets to the Big Red Today Breakfast of your choice. The winning team will receive one ticket per team member. Click here for a lineup of this year's Breakfasts.
» Third place: A World-Herald book package for each team member, including "Big Red Rivals," "Devaney: Birth of a Dynasty," and "Husker Full House: Celebrating 50 Years of Sellouts."
» Fourth through sixth place: Gift cards to Hy-Vee.
There will also be raffle prizes awarded throughout the night.
The cost to register is $20 per team, with $10 going as a donation to Goodfellows and the other $10 going toward your bill at the end of the night.
Competitors ought to expect anything and everything related to Husker football, including questions focused on NU's storied history, the NFL draft, record-breakers, recruiting, coaches and more.
Want to study up? Check out our massive Husker football history database, ranging from the Huskers' first game in 1890 to future schedules all the way up to 2031.