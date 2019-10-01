LINCOLN — Nebraska coaches John Cook and Scott Frost believe the new law signed Monday in California, which would allow college athletes to hire agents and profit from endorsements, is a slippery slope for amateur athletics.
“I think there’s obviously some points that can be made for athletes being compensated for all the work they put in,” Frost said. “I hope it doesn’t destroy opportunities and competitive balance in other things that make our sports fun to watch.”
The law — which wouldn’t go into effect until 2023 — would allow student-athletes to sign deals with shoe companies or other advertisers who want to profit off the player’s name, image or likeness. The discussion around payment of players has become heightened in recent years as athletic department budgets continue to balloon to pay for top-tier coaches or update athletic facilities to attract recruits.
“Other college students with a talent, whether it be literature, music, or technological innovation, can monetize their skill and hard work,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said, according to the Associated Press. “Student-athletes, however, are prohibited from being compensated while their respective colleges and universities make millions, often at great risk to athletes’ health, academics and professional careers.”
The NCAA, which had asked the California governor to veto the bill, responded by saying it will consider its “next steps.” It did not elaborate.
The NCAA, which has 1,100 member schools and claims nearly a half-million athletes, said it is working to “make adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education.” But it said any such changes should be made at a national level through the NCAA, not through a patchwork of state laws.
The law would apply to all sports. That could create “chaos” in a state like Nebraska, Cook said, since volleyball players are nearly as famous as football players.
“I think nobody worries about women’s sports on this, it’s all about the men’s, but I think for them it’s gonna create chaos, and it’s gonna be really hard to police,” Cook said. “We’ll probably have to triple our compliance office, and I just think it’s gonna open a can of worms. But I’m not a lawyer, and these are amateurs, and I think they get a lot.”
Frost said if it came to paying players, he doubts schools would have enough money to pay all student-athletes. It’s worth noting, though, that the California bill would not require any money be paid by universities.
“There’s only so much money going around,” Frost said, “and people see the new facility we’re building and other things that schools have and think there must be money, and there is, but once you start paying a football player, you have to pay every student-athlete, and that’s an awfully big drain on a budget depending on how much is paid.”
Nebraska unveiled plans last Friday for a $155 million football facility, which is slated to open in 2022. The Nebraska athletic department reported over $142 million in revenue for the 2017-18 season, which are the most recent available numbers. The department, a nonprofit, spent $135 million in 2017-18.
The Huskers employ the No. 10 highest-paid college football coach in the country in Frost, who makes $5 million a year. New men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg is No. 11 in his sport with a $3.57 million contract.
But, Frost says, not every school has the financial flexibility to pay players like big revenue earners such as NU.
“I’m not sure there’s a lot of places that can afford that kind of commitment,” Frost said. “And I think it really puts the fabric where college athletics are right now in a precarious position. It’s a slippery slope, and I hope they are smart people that can navigate it so it ends up in a good place.”
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.