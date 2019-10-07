Millard West senior Baylor Brannen became the third in-state walk-on to commit to Nebraska in a week.
“Watching all of the games growing up, it’s pretty much every kid’s dream to play at Nebraska and there is no place like it,” the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder said. “Being able to be close to home and represent Omaha and my high school at Nebraska ... there is nothing like it.”
Brannen is likely to start his career at NU at defensive tackle. He announced his walk-on offer Monday, and told Director of High School Relations Kenny Wilhite that he’d accept it a day later.
“He said it was great to hear, and he was super excited, and I told him thank you for the opportunity,” Brannen said. “I’m ready to take on the challenge of being a walk-on at the University of Nebraska.”
He chose Nebraska over a scholarship offer from Division II University of Mary. He was scheduled to take a visit to Northern Illinois in the next couple of weeks.
He has taken game-day visits to all three of Nebraska’s home games this season.
Brannen is the sixth known walk-on commit in NU’s 2020 class. — Mike Sautter