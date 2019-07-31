Sobering Husker football stat of the day: Since joining the Big Ten, Nebraska is 4-19 against 10-win teams. NU hasn’t won a game against a double-digit-win squad since 2015, when it stunned Michigan State 39-38.
That record includes three losses in 2018 — to Troy, Michigan and Ohio State — as part of one of NU’s toughest regular-season schedules. The Huskers faced eight teams that finished with winning records. Since joining the Big Ten, only 2012 and 2017 — when NU faced nine winning teams — were tougher.
Then there’s the 2019 schedule. It features one team, Ohio State, that won at least 10 games last season and six winning teams overall. Of those six, most are breaking in new quarterbacks or have yet to decide on one.
It bodes well for NU’s win projections, which, depending on who you ask, are between eight and 10 victories.
Here’s a ranking of opponents on NU’s schedule, easiest to hardest, with familiar names near the bottom. Those would be the teams NU hasn’t beaten for at least four seasons.
In football years, that feels like a lifetime.
South Alabama, Aug. 31
While NU lost to Troy last season, South Alabama has traditionally been a weaker program, and the Huskers plan to have Adrian Martinez for their season opener against the Jaguars — he didn’t play against Troy last season. Nebraska beat South Alabama 48-9 in 2015, and a similar score seems likely here.
Northern Illinois, Sept. 14
Nebraska should have vengeance on its mind. The Huskies have a new coach and — worse for them — a faster, up-tempo spread offense to face compared to their last trip to Lincoln in 2017, when NU’s plodding pro-style attack was the order of the day. The Huskers will not lose to the Huskies a second straight time. (And, if they do, not good. Really not good.)
At Illinois, Sept. 21
The Illini are starting over — again — at quarterback. While coach Lovie Smith has taken back control of a stinky defense, he just doesn’t have the size and depth in the front seven to slow down good offenses. Unless the weather is hideous — in 2015, it was — Nebraska should win by three or four touchdowns.
Indiana, Oct. 26
The Hoosiers will be playing their second road game in a row — never easy — and are the one team that has yet to visit Nebraska in the Big Ten era. This game would be trickier at Indiana — the Hoosiers put a good scare into the Huskers in 2016 — but Nebraska still has more firepower on offense and equally good athletes on defense. Even if Indiana has its best team of the Tom Allen era, Nebraska is the better team.
At Colorado, Sept. 7
Colorado popped Nebraska’s balloon in Lincoln last season, so there’s nothing about this game that should be considered a pushover. But the Buffaloes are starting over under new coach Mel Tucker, a defense-first guy who will have to decide, quickly, whether to move CU toward an SEC identity now or a year from now. Quarterback Steven Montez is among the best Nebraska will face, receiver LaViska Shenault is a star and there’s still some talent left on defense.
At Maryland, Nov 23
Terrapin trap game? Maryland nearly stunned Ohio State last season, dragging the Buckeyes to overtime one week before OSU’s big rivalry game. Nebraska, heading to College Park between rivalry games against Wisconsin and Iowa, has to be mindful of a slip-up. Fortunately, Maryland will be in the midst of a brutal four-game stretch of Michigan, Ohio State, NU and Michigan State. The Terps are bound to be beat up a little bit, and Nebraska has (for now) superior depth. Watch Maryland in the next few years, though.
Northwestern, Oct. 5
Nebraska has beaten the Wildcats once in Lincoln, and that victory took a Hail Mary. What is it about Pat Fitzgerald and road conquests? He has a smart, mature team that doesn’t make a ton of mistakes on defense. The Huskers have had a penchant for unforced errors, and despite those, still took two of Northwestern’s best teams to overtime in 2017 and 2018. Nebraska finished 4-8 in both seasons. Get the picture? One day, the tide will turn.
At Purdue, Nov. 2
It’s possible Nebraska could be playing the Boilermakers for the Big Ten West crown. It’s also possible Purdue is 4-4 headed into November. So much depends on the health and progress of quarterback Elijah Sindelar and Purdue’s interior offensive line. But if Purdue’s dominant 42-28 win at Nebraska last year proved anything, it’s this: That offense, on the right day, is a major headache. NU had no answers for it. Neither did Ohio State. Neither did Iowa or Wisconsin.
At Minnesota, Oct. 12
ESPN’s Football Power Index suggests this could be Nebraska’s hardest game. Given NU fans will fill at least a quarter of TCF Bank Stadium, that seems unlikely, but the Gophers return a lot of production on both sides of the ball and should have one of the league’s better rushing attacks. NU also will be playing the last of seven games before an off week.
Wisconsin, Nov. 16
It’s still Wisconsin, and until Nebraska beats Wisconsin again — it hasn’t happened since 2012 — the Badgers loom in Nebraska’s closet like a bogeyman. This is not a vintage Wisconsin team on defense, at least not on paper, and whatever strengths Wisconsin enjoys at skill positions, the offensive line needs work. But it’s Wisconsin. And even if Nebraska has a more complete team, it’ll beat Wisconsin … when it beats Wisconsin.
Iowa, Nov. 29
Even if Nebraska fell short of upsetting the Hawkeyes in Iowa City last year, that fourth quarter, in which the Huskers stormed back to tie the game, sent a clear message: NU is on the move, even against a very good Iowa team. The Hawkeyes could be that good again — better, even, at least in record — and it’s possible that the Black Friday game becomes the de facto Big Ten West title game.
Ohio State, Sept. 28
Will this be the week ESPN’s “College GameDay” returns to Lincoln? If Nebraska and Ohio State each win during their opening month of games — both teams will be favored to — look for it to happen. OSU may be breaking in a new coach (Ryan Day) among other challenges, but it’s still the most talented team in the league, full of NFL draft prospects on both sides of the ball. Running back JK Dobbins is ultra-talented, so is the Buckeyes’ defensive line, and Day is an innovative offensive coach. The Buckeyes have earned the right to be the toughest game on everybody’s schedule.