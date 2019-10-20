Lincoln — Nebraska allowed seven runs over the final five innings of its exhibition against Kansas to lose 7-1 in the 12-inning game.
Spencer Schwellenbach scored the Huskers’ only run with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.
Kansas took the lead by scoring a pair of runs in the top of the eighth, including a homer from Kaimana Souza-Paaluhi. KU added another run in the top of the ninth and finished with three runs in the 12th inning.
Starting pitcher Colby Gomes tossed two no-hit innings for Nebraska, which used 11 pitchers.