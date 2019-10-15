LINCOLN — Shay Schanaman glanced around as his teammates packed up after their final fall scrimmage. A lot has changed in a month.
The sophomore from Grand Island and the rest of the Huskers have adjusted to a new coaching staff and new offensive approach. Eleven true freshmen and two other transfers are now fully integrated into the Nebraska team, he said. Even his own role is different, adding hitting and defensive duties after strictly pitching in relief last season.
Schanaman left a good impression in the final game of the Red-White series Monday afternoon at Haymarket Park. He was 2 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base, proved flawless at shortstop and hurled a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
“I didn’t mess up,” Schanaman said with a smile. “I thought I played well. I made the routine plays. I did what I needed to do. It’s just a lot of fun to have the opportunity to do both.”
The Huskers continued what has been a sort of lengthy job interview under new coach Will Bolt and his staff as the Red team beat the Whites 7-1. And while neither squad was close to midseason form, the scrimmage confirmed yet again that Nebraska has the pieces to make 2020 a compelling campaign under different leadership.
Nebraska concludes its fall season Saturday at 1 p.m. with a home exhibition against Kansas.
Pitching opportunity is especially abundant considering Nebraska must replace its entire weekend rotation as well as find a new closer and main setup man. Multiple Husker pitchers flashed potential: redshirt freshman Caleb Feekin (two innings), sophomore Tyler Martin (one), senior Chad Luensmann (two) and Schanaman all fired scoreless frames for the Reds. Starter Max Schreiber went three innings, with the only damage a double by freshman Aaron Dolney and a sacrifice fly by freshman Sayer Diederich.
White starter Colby Gomes struck out four across his three innings as he works toward shifting from his closer/first baseman combo role of last spring into a weekend starter. An error on a would-be double-play ball in the first inning eventually led to a Luke Roskam RBI single, Ty Roseberry safety squeeze and 2-0 Red lead.
NU pitchers issued 17 walks and struck out 18 — a total much too high for the liking of their new coach.
“It was really choppy today,” Bolt said. “It never really had a chance to get going as a good game.”
Four White errors didn’t help matters. Six Red players collected RBIs, including a sac fly by freshman Drew Mackie in the sixth followed by a run-scoring Aaron Palensky single and bases-loaded walk to Roseberry in the seventh. A sac bunt from Carter Cross and single by Joe Acker were scoring plays in the eighth.
Bolt said players have showed up with a competitive mental edge most days, whether that’s pitchers bouncing back from bad outings or hitters having short memories after making outs.
Other notes and observations:
» Bolt named four pitchers who have established themselves as weekend candidates. The hard-throwing Gomes is one, in part because he's commanding his second and third pitches along with his fastball. Purdue transfer Gareth Stroh is another, with the left-hander from Kearney showing what he could do early in the fall before coaches shut him down. The senior logged nearly 70 innings in summer ball.
Two others are new to the team in freshman Braxton Bragg and junior-college transfer Cade Povich. Bragg arrived from Kansas City as a two-way player but will focus on hitting. Povich — a Bellevue West grad and sophomore lefty — has also gotten outs consistently.
"He's got good poise, good presence, good tempo on the mound," Bolt said of Povich. "He can throw multiple pitches for a strike."
» NU essentially is replacing three starting infielders considering Gomes began 40 games at first base last year. His odds-on replacement is freshman Luke Boynton, who Bolt said will be out another 4-6 weeks after he "banged up his knee" earlier in the fall. Sophomore Cam Chick has been strong at third, making a pair of standout defensive plays Monday after nearly hitting for the cycle in the team's first exhibition against Wichita State.
Jaxon Hallmark will shed his former utility role and settle in at second base while Spencer Schwellenbach returns at shortstop. Schanaman will likely provide infield depth on the left side along with pitching.
"We're probably going to need him in that role defensively," Bolt said. "And we know we're going to need him on the mound because he's got good stuff."
» Texas A&M transfer and Lincoln Southwest grad Logan Foster nearly hammered a three-run homer Monday, but sent a ball just foul in left. The outfielder finished 0 for 4 and will sit out the 2020 season.
» Monday's game again reminded that Nebraska will be more of a run "manufacturer" than recent years. These Huskers frequently bunted and forced the issue on the basepaths. They ranked 247th nationally in sacrifice bunts last season and were 151st in stolen bases.
"Our main goal is runs, whatever it takes to score runs," Schanaman said. "If that means bunting, hit and run, stealing bags, doing whatever and being a team guy. Being able to step up and get the job done in any position is the key."