Hughett wins senior state golf title

Lincoln — Bryan Hughett, PGA of Norfolk and professional at Albion Country Club, won the Nebraska Senior PGA Professional Championship here Tuesday at Happy Hollow Club.
Hughett’s two-day winning total was 1-under-par 141. Also finishing in the top 10 from the area was Troy Harder from Wayne Country Club.
Hughett and four other Section PGA Professionals now advance to compete Oct. 3-6, in the 31st Senior PGA Professional Championship.
The National Championship will be held at Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas.
Tom Hearn, PGA of Omaha; Ted DiGiacomo, PGA of Omaha, Jon Petersen, PGA of Omaha, and Jim White, PGA of Lincoln will join Hughett at the 31st Senior PGA Professional Championship.
The Senior PGA Professional Championship brings together a field of 264 contestants representing the PGA of America’s 41 nationwide Sections and features a total purse of $300,000.
The first two rounds will be conducted on the Foothills and Coore Crenshaw Courses. The first cut will be made after 36 holes of play to the low 90 scorers and ties.
The second cut will be made after 54 holes of play to the low 70 scorers and ties.
Begun in 1989, the Senior PGA Professional Championship is modeled after the PGA Professional Championship, with a field of 50-and-older senior PGA Professionals who advanced through 41 Section Championships conducted from June through August this year.
The top 35 finishers in the national Championship earn a berth in the 81st KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which will be conducted in May 21-24, 2020, at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan.
The top five finishers earn an exemption into the final stage of the 2020 PGA Tour Champions National Finals in November 2019.
Nebraska sectional results
1. Bryan Hughett, Albion CC 72-69 — 141
2. Ted DiGiacomo, Omaha 69-74 — 143
T3. Jon Petersen, Omaha 76-71 — 147
T3. Tom Hearn, Omaha 73-74 — 147
5. Mike Antonio, Omaha 74-74 — 148
T6. Brad Neunaber, Lincoln 75-78 — 153
T6 Mike VunCannon, Columbus 75-78 — 153
8. Jim White, Lincoln 74-80 — 154
9. Troy Harder, Wayne CC 77-78 — 155
10. Greg Neujahr, Omaha 77-79 — 156