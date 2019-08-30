FOOTBALL: Howells-Dodge vs Clarkson-Leigh

HOWELLS — Luke Rocheford caught three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Howells-Dodge opened the season with a 42-14 win over Clarkson/Leigh in the Bacon Bowl here Friday.
Rocheford opened the game with a 53-yard score to set the tone before the Jaguar defense clamped down in the second half to secure the win.
In the opening half, the Patriots accumulated 163 yards through the air as quarterback Lance Paprocki completed 6 of 11 passes, including a 37-yard TD strike to sophomore Carter Hamel. But the junior QB was held to a 3-of-9 effort for seven yards after halftime.
Rocheford finished with 88 rushing yards on six carries and caught four passes for 87 yards for Howells-Dodge, and senior quarterback Darrin Pokorny completed 6 of 8 passes for 132 yards and ran for 74 yards on seven carries.
