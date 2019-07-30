Hosts eliminate Hartington, 4-3

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Post 100 made the hometown folks happy here at Veterans Field Monday by staying alive in the 2019 Nebraska Class C Senior American Legion Baseball Playoffs with a win over Hartington Post 4, 4-3.
“We are so happy to get this far,” Post 4 coach Don Whitmire said. “If you would have told me we would be here at this spot at the beginning of the season I would have never believed you.”
Although Whitmire was happy with his club’s achievements from day one — in the moment he knew his team could still be playing baseball.
A sterling pitching performance from Syracuse pitcher Grant Carlson kept Hartington at bay after Post 4 established a lead early on.
Hartington pitcher, Dain Whitmire, was equal to the task, holding Post 100 to a pair of runs until the final inning.
Post 4 scored in the first inning.
In fact, it was leadoff batter, catcher Brady Steffen who opened the game with a single.
Steffen stole second and after a couple of Carlson strikeouts, Whitmire helped his own cause with a single, scoring Steffen and grabbing a 1-0 advantage.
Syracuse tied the score in the third after both teams were scoreless in the second then took a lead in third after the leadoff batter in the inning got aboard on an error.
Hartington went back to work after the Post 100 score.
In the top of the third, Steffen drew a walk after a strikeout before Seth Wiebelhaus blasted a double to chase Steffen home for his second and his team’s second run of the game.
Whitmire helped his cause again with a single in the hole on the left side of the Syracuse defense sending Wiebelhaus across the plate.
Whitmire stole second and advanced to third on passed ball, but was thrown out trying to score on a ball hit by Turner Korth.
Both pitchers dominated in the fourth and fifth before Korth smashed a double in the fifth but an unassisted out at first and another of Carlson’s 11 strikeouts ended the threat.
Post 100 would score two insurance runs in the sixth then held Hartington scoreless in the seventh to win the game.
“These guys have really overachieved,” Coach Whitmire said. “They really are a great group of kids — they never quit ever and always came to practice to get better.”
Syracuse will move on to another elimination game Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.