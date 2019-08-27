Highway 91 rallies for triumph

Highway 91 Cyclone softball
LEIGH — Highway 91 (Howells-Dodge/Clarkson/Leigh) needed a big rally when it trailed Albion Boone Central 14-9 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning here Monday.

The Cyclones got just that, scoring six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to shock Boone Central 15-14.

The visiting Cardinals led 9-2 thanks in large part to a five-run third inning. The Cyclones scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth, only to see the guests answer with three in the top of the sixth. Highway 91 fought back with a four-run sixth, but Boone Central plated a pair in response to set up the final inning.

Highway 91 doubled Boone Central 18-9 in hits, but had to overcome four errors and 10 walks that contributed to seven Cardinal runs.

Sophomore Faith Indra led Highway 91 by going 4 for 5 with three runs scored, three RBI and two stolen bases. Senior Payje Rayback was 3 for 5 with four runs scored and two RBI, and sophomore Jaedyn Ratzlaff was 3 for 4 with two RBI.

Ratzlaff earned the pitching win, lasting all seven innings for the Cyclones.

No stats were provided by Boone Central.

Boone Central 215 103 2 — 14 9 3

Highway 91 200 034 6 — 15 18 4

WP: Jaedyn Ratzlaff. 2B: (H91) Kyleigh Rayback. 3B: (H91) Rayback. SB: (H91) Faith Indra 2, Ratzlaff, Rayback.

