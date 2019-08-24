Hawks split soccer openers

STERLING, Colo. — Northeast Community College opened the season here Friday by splitting a pair of matches against Northeastern Junior College.
In the opener, Northeast’s women rallied for a 6-2 win before the men fell 2-0.
In the women’s match, trailing 1-0, the Hawks score five consecutive goals — two by Amanda Stricker — to lead 5-1.
“I thought our girls played well. The fact that we were down early were able to play from behind and not look back was a great thing to see,” Northeast coach Chad Miller. “We kept the pressure on and didn’t let up.”
Five minutes into the second half Naomi Pedroza scored the second of her two goals.
In the men’s match, NJC scored twice in the first 20 minutes to take command.
“I think we were a little overexcited to play and found ourselves out of position and giving up a lot of space,” Miller said. “NJC is No. 13 in the nation and they played like a top-10 team. I think the positive we can take from this is the guys knew what were not doing well and what we needed to fix. The second half was much better but we need more game time to get to where I would like to see us.”
The Hawks were to play Pratt Community College on Saturday at 4 (women) and 6 p.m. (men).
Women’s match
Northeast 5 1 — 6
NJC 1 1 — 2
Goals: (N) Amanda Stricker 2, Naomi Pedroza 2, Mary Perez, Kahrena Thompson. Assists: Ariella Crespo, Danielle Jokurst, Lorrall Roman, Perez. Saves: (N) MacKenzie Byrnes 11, Madi McKewon 5. Shots: N-19, NJC-17.
Men’s match
Northeast 0 0 — 0
NJC 2 0 — 2
Saves: (N) Ivan Castillo 7, Jorge Trejo 6. Shots: N 4, NJC 26