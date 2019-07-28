SYRACUSE – Mother Nature wiped out the complete final game of the winner’s bracket here at the Class C Nebraska State Senior Legion Tournament here at Veteran’s Field at the Syracuse Athletic Conference Sunday.

The first couple of scheduled games were played with Valentine defeating Stromsburg-Osceola-Shelby and Syracuse turned back Twin River in the early games to stay alive in the tournament.

Hartington and Bruning-Davenport-Shickley were into the seventh inning when a lightning strike sent the players off the field in the top of the frame with BDS in the lead 8-6.

Hartington had two players on base and only one out, after scoring two runs earlier in the inning to get within two runs.

The Pender and Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus game didn’t even make the field.

After three or four lightning strikes, the skies opened up and dumped rain on the field causing the postponement.

Tournament officials decided to resume the Hartington/BDS game at Noon on Monday followed by The Pender/DCB game a half-hour after the completion of the first game.

Valentine will play the Pender/DCB loser right after the loser is determined then the Hartington/BDS loser will take on the Syracuse.

A half hour after that game the winners of the unfinished and postponed games from Sunday will play.

