SYRACUSE — Hartington Post 4 lost a heartbreaker to Bruning-Davenport-Shickley here at Veterans Field after an 18-hour break, 8-7.
Hartington made a courageous seventh inning comeback that spanned the 18-hour weather delay.
Post 4 trailed by four runs heading in to the top of the seventh.
“You can only control what you can control,” Hartington coach Don Whitmire said. “The weather delay is just part of the deal — I’m sure it effected both teams.”
In the Sunday half of the sixth, BDS got an out on a ground ball before Riley Arens worked a walk then Sam Feilmeier was hit by a pitch then Ted Bengston was given a free pass.
Austen Arens made lightning strike figuratively with a double, sending Arens and Feilmeier home and gathering momentum for Hartington.
That’s when lightning struck — literally.
A half-hour mandated stoppage in play ensued which extended with each lightning strike and then the skies opened up to end play for the evening.
The Monday portion of the seventh arrived with a new BDS pitcher and post 4 runners on second and third with one out.
Brady Steffen drew a walk to load the bases.
Chase Lammers stepped to the plate and milked a walk on seven pitches after beginning then count 0-1 posting an RBI.
Seth Wiebelhaus came bat and hit a short fly to centerfield.
Peyton Dubbert caught the ball and Whitmire sent the runner.
Dubbert threw a strike to home plate which just beat the Hartington runner and the improbable comeback was ended.
“You have to try to score there,” Whitmire said. “They had to make the perfect play and they did — that’s baseball.”
Earlier in the game, Hartington scored a run in the opening inning only to have BDS score a pair in the bottom half of the frame to go up 2-1.
Neither team scored in the second but Post 4 went back to work in the third.
After an out, Wiebelhaus smacked a double in the gap.
A strikeout followed, but Turner Korth rifled a single with two outs sending Wiebelhaus across the plate and bringing Hartington even.
BDS answered again with three runs in the bottom with three runs to make it 5-2.
The Post 4 bats kept pecking away at the lead but BDS responded.
Hartinton score a run fourth when Steffen singled and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Wiebelhaus.
Korth crossed the plate
Meanwhile, BDS was building what seemed to be a comfortable lead scoring two in the fourth and another in the fifth.
After a scoreless sixth, the lightning struck.
“We’ll be all right, Whitmire said. “We battled back like I figured – we were down four and we ended up right there.”
Hartington will take on Syracuse in an elimination game Monday afternoon.
“I told the players after the game to just relax,” Whitmire said. “Just stay focused and play our game.”
H 101 110 3 - 7 6 2
BDS 203 210 X - 8 7 1
WP: Eric Schroeder LP: Sam Feilmeier
2B: (H) Austen Arens; (B) Jackson Grote; 3B: (B) Jacob Schoenholz; B) John Christensen