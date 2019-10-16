Girls state golf recap

Don’t you dare put an asterisk next to Kaitlyn Hanna’s repeat Class A state golf championship.
For one thing, it would have blown away in Tuesday’s gale.
But moreso, there was no shared title, no weather-shortened tournament for the Omaha Westside sophomore. She became the 11th multiple winner in Class A and the third in a row with her eight-stroke victory.
“These were tough conditions,” Hanna said. “I played so good the first day that I was hoping to do the same thing,”
Winds that whipped leaves, flagsticks and golfers’ push carts around Norfolk Country Club sent scores soaring in the final round. Hanna went from Monday’s par 72 to an 80 Tuesday — and that tied for the low score of the day on the 5,559-yard course.
Also with an 80 was freshman Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X, who tied Brynn Sundquist of Lincoln Southwest for second.
Lincoln Southwest put three in the top eight for a repeat team title and its third in five years. Silver Hawk sophomores Neely Adler (81) and Kate Strickland (86) tied for sixth. Sundquist was the only senior in the top nine.
Hanna validated last year’s title, which she shared with Jalea Culliver of Omaha Marian, by avoiding big numbers. She made just one double bogey each round, each caused by bad lies in bunkers.
Tuesday’s came on the 12th hole and touched off a stretch in which she was 5-over in four holes. She steadied her round with a long two-putt for par on the drivable par-4 16th after barely getting on the green with a stubbed chip shot.
“Everyone makes mistakes, so even with doing that I still had to get out there and just two-putt,” Hanna said. “Because no three-putts was one of my goals today. To get that par gave me a little bit of confidence. I got a par, so let’s get another one.”
She got two more, getting up-and-down on the par-3 17th and leaving a birdie putt just short on the par-5 18th that played into the wind.
How strong was the zephyr? At times, this summer’s Nebraska Girls Amateur winner said she was playing 165-yard shots as if they were 125 — about a four-club difference.
“It was so firm out, especially with the wind, that it was cooling down the greens,” Hanna said. “The key was just landing it in front of the green and having it roll up.”
Southwest coach Jim Danson said he’s never see Norfolk Country Club play tougher in the wind.
“I’m glad we went 36 (holes). I’m not going to complain, but wow, it was tough. For Neely to shoot 81 was just phenomenal,” Danson said. “For her to come through in the clutch like that is just incredible. There’s not enough words to say how proud I am of Neely today.”
Strickland, who shot 66 in districts and won the Nebraska women’s match-play title this summer, never mounted a charge in the final round after starting five strokes off the lead.
“I think she put a little too much pressure on herself to do well,” Danson said. “What I tried to tell her is one golf tournament doesn’t define who she is. She is such a phenomenal kid. Without her, we would not be where we are today and that’s all there is to it.”
Class B
COLUMBUS — As Aurora’s Danica Badura walked up the 18th fairway Tuesday for the final hole of the Class B state meet, she felt like she’d done this before.
“For me I’ve grown up walking up to the 18th hole and saying, ‘This shot is for a state championship,’ ” Badura said. “That finally came true. It just felt really good and I just stayed focused.”
The final hole actually didn’t mean much. Badura already had her first state title all wrapped up.
The senior shot a 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday at Elks Country Club to finish with a two-day total of 145. That was well ahead of Scottsbluff freshman Anna Kelley and Ogallala senior Harley Hiltibrand, who finished tied for second at 159.
Kelley’s score helped Scottsbluff take the team title with a 677 total. Gering finished second at 691. Ogallala was third at 700 while Omaha Duchesne, which was going for its fifth straight state team title, was fourth at 730.
Aurora was fifth at 803, but Badura did all she could. She was the only golfer to break 80 on a cool, windy Nebraska fall day.
“It was definitely one of the toughest rounds I’ve played, both because of the conditions and mentally,” Badura said. “I mean, you’re competing for a state championship. So just this week and this season my focus has just been on keeping my trust and my faith in everything and I thought I did that really well and that’s what won it for me.”
Aurora coach Rick Bell said he was holding his emotions in just before the medal ceremony began.
“It’s been a pleasure to coach her,” Bell said. “I’ve done really well not breaking down, but I might now. What a talent, what a hard worker.”
Badura had four birdies on the day along with five bogeys. She was at par for the day until back-to-back bogeys on the 15th and 16th, but Badura came back with a birdie on the par-3 17th.
“She just grounded out,” Bell said. “The way she strikes the ball, she strikes it so pure. She hit some really good shots into the wind.”
Badura said focus was key on Tuesday.
“I think it just took a little bit more focus on shots, just figuring out what I was going to hit and how much club difference, but I feel like I was hitting it pretty well,” Badura said.
Badura said it was a dream come true to win a state title in her final high school event, especially after the disappointment of a year ago. Badura was sitting second by three strokes heading into day two a year ago, but the round was washed out so she didn’t get a chance for a state championship.
“I’m very happy to shoot 1-over in these conditions,” Badura said. “I know I’ve been shooting under par the previous part of the season, but 1-over in these conditions I think is pretty good, I guess.”
Now Badura can at least compare state titles with her older brother Caleb, who won two Class B crowns while in high school at Aurora.
“He’s got a couple, so I guess I can stack up to him a little bit,” Badura said.
NORTH PLATTE — Cozad’s Lynzi Becker cemented her name in Haymaker lore on Tuesday.
Two strokes back of the lead heading into the final round, the Cozad sophomore carded a four-over-par 76 that helped edge Boone Central’s Abbigail Brodersen by four strokes to claim the first individual title by a Haymaker since Kendra Marshall in 1987.
“It was a good day today,” Becker said. “I don’t know if Cozad’s ever had someone win for girls golf, so I was just ready to take it home.”
And the Haymaker did so in comeback fashion.
“I knew I had to calm down my nerves and keep playing,” Becker said. “I had to treat it as another round.”
Becker still trailed Brodersen by two strokes through 13 holes on the 6,464-yard, par-72 course at Lake Maloney Tuesday, but little by little capitalized on her opponent’s mistakes to finish six strokes ahead by the 18th hole.
“I was keeping the score of the girl who was beating me for most of the day,” Becker admitted. “She was in my group, so I knew coming into today that every shot had to count all day.”
Becker, who finished seventh a year ago, closed her sophomore campaign with 156 strokes through the two-day championship, supplementing a tournament-best 76 in the final round with Monday’s eight-over-par to surpass both Brodersen and Kimball’s Payton Wise from third place to eventual champion.
This year’s Class C championship also crowned a new team champion.
And unlike Becker, Lincoln Lutheran never trailed on Tuesday.
The Warriors, who last won the title in 2015 at Lake Maloney, clung to their six-stroke opening-round cushion, matching runner-up Lincoln Christian stroke for stroke in the medal round to finish with a two-day total of 765.
Grace Fahleson was the only one to medal individually for the Warriors, tying with Broken Bow’s Madison Jackson for seventh place after posting the third lowest score of the round at nine strokes over par. Rachael Volin and Natalie Barrett finished 16th and 29th for Lincoln Lutheran, while Hannah Ernst added a 63rd place finish.
Class A results
AT NORFOLK COUNTRY CLUB
n TEAMS: Lincoln Southwest 325-340—665, North Platte 333-347—680, Millard North 337-358—695, Lincoln Pius X 347-354—701, Papillion-La Vista 345-367—712, Omaha Westside 354-378—732, Grand Island 372-376—748, Kearney 369-381—750, Elkhorn South 373-392—765, Omaha Marian 377-388—765, Lincoln East 389-400—789, Lincoln Southeast 388-419—807
MEDALISTS
1. Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside 72-80—152
T2. Brynn Sundquist, Lincoln Southwest 76-84—160
Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X 80-80—160
4. Katelyn Ruge, Millard North 79-82—161
5. Neely Adler, Lincoln Southwest 81-81—162
T6. Baylee Steele, North Platte 80-83—163
Karsen Morrison, North Platte 79-84—163
Kate Strickland, Lincoln Southwest 77-86—163
9. Sydney Taake, Papillion-La Vista 76-88—164
10. Lauren Carr, Lincoln Pius X 82-84—166
11. Eleanor Speece, Papillion-La Vista 86-83—169
12. Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn 83-88—171
Sadie Steele, Lincoln Southwest 91-89—180
Izabella Pesicka, Millard North 88-94—182
Paige Pehrson, Grand Island 90-92—182
Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast 87-95—182
Betsey Lewis, Kearney 91-91—182
Emily Jensen, Kearney 91-91—182
Jacey Hughes, Columbus 89-94—183
Liliana Zoellner, Grand Island 95-89—184
Kylie Ehnes-Blume, Norfolk 94-91—185
Portia Lenczowski, Omaha Westsid 86-99—185
Ashley Tackett, Elkhorn South 90-96—186
Samantha Hansen, Grand Island 89-98—187
Tatum Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest 92-96—188
Claire Bonnett, Omaha Westside 94-95—189
Erika Headlee, Millard North 97-93—190
Ashley Warner, Columbus 98-92—190
Hannah Lefler, Elkhorn South 96-94—190
Hannah Lydiatt, Kearney 86-105—191
Abbigail Jones, North Platte 97-95—192
Gabby Sinnett, Papillion-La Vista 91-101—192
Kaelyn Panko, Papillion-La Vista South 91-101—192
Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln East 92-100—192
Samantha Randels, Gretna 100-93—193
Delaney Richardson, Papillion-La Vista 92-102—194
Hailey Reavis, Millard West 103-91—194
Jeslynn Baumgart, Omaha Marian 96-98—194
Summer Christiansen, Elkhorn South 89-105—194
Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island 98-97—195
Anna Ulferts, Omaha Marian 103-92—195
Morgan Runyan, Lincoln East 96-100—196
Scarlett Wedergren, Omaha Marian 93-104—197
Claire Liliedahl, Lincoln Pius X 96-102—198
Megan Ernst, Kearney 104-94—198
Caitlin Wilson, Papillion-La Vista 105-95—200
Emma Witte, Fremont 97-104—201
Breanna Kirby, Lincoln East 104-97—201
Isabel Knutson, Lincoln East 98-103—201
Madison VanWyngarden, Elkhorn 103-98—201
Chloe Miller, Fremont 103-99—202
Kylie Vanschoiack, Lincoln Pius X 103-100—203
Ellen Payne, Elkhorn South 106-97—203
Riley Wrhel, Lincoln Northeast 103-102—205
Madalyn DiPrima, Omaha Westside 102-104—206
Elly Johnsen, Lincoln East 103-103—206
Eve Edwards, Kearney 101-105—206
Megan Moy, Omaha Central 102-104—206
Sadie Pehrson, Grand Island 100-107—207
Emily Evans, Millard West 109-98—207
Sophia Morehouse, Omaha Marian 103-104—207
Lanie Rubin, Elkhorn South 98-110—208
Ava Flynn, Lincoln Southeast 105-113—218
Amelia Erftmier, Omaha Westside 105-118—223
Grace Nelson, Lincoln Southeast 112-116—228
Safiyah Abdessalam, Omaha Central 114-122—236
Bella Devney, Lincoln Southeast 121-118—239
Class B results
AT ELKS COUNTRY CLUB, COLUMBUS
TEAMS: Scottsbluff 327-350—677, Gering 336-355—691, Ogallala 350-350—700, Omaha Duchesne 357-373—730, Aurora 394-409—803, York 398-406—804, Nebraska City 404-414—818, Beatrice 419-410—829, Grand Island NW 405-425—830, Blair 423-417—840, Waverly 417-430—847, Seward 412-437—849
MEDALISTS: 1. Danica Badura, Aurora 72-73—145; T2. Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff 76-83—159; T2. Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala 79-80—159; T2. Lauren Goertz, Omaha Duchesne 78-81—159; 5. Madilyne Kleich-Schlaepfer, Gering 79-83—162; T6. Alexandria Thurman-Boswell, Gering 79-85—164; T6. Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 79-85—164; 8. Riley Stuhr, York 85-87—172; T9. Bridget Duffy, Omaha Duchesne 84-92—176; T9. Ryanna DeVries, Ogallala 89-87—176; T11. Carson Hauschild, Scottsbluff 85-92—177; T11. Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff 87-90—177; 13. Avery Mitchell, Gering 86-94—180; T14. Emily Gustafson, Holdrege 91-90—181; T14. Kaylee Wach, Ogallala 91-90—181.
Bridget Nothelfer, Omaha Gross 96-87—183
Kelsey Le, Gering 93-93—186
Madeline Ketcham, Ogallala 91-96—187
Danielle Nolde, Ogallala 96-93—189
Rachel Parks, Blair 93-96—189
Annica Harm, Gothenburg 98-92—190
Emma Severson, Norris 93-98—191
Lalaina Fry, Grand Island NW 94-99—193
Madeline Pelton, Chadron 99-94—193
Brynn Bohlen, Nebraska City 98-96—194
Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne 97-98—195
Jaidyn Hall, Waverly 96-99—195
Claire Thompson, Bennington 97-99—196
Tayber Meyer, Gering 92-104—196
Lehla Ehler, Scottsbluff 98-100—198
Sydney Blum, Nebraska City 95-103—198
Katherine Speer, Omaha Duchesne 98-102—200
Sydney Southwick, Beatrice 105-97—202
Abigail York, York 100-103—203
Hailey Schuster, Grand Island NW 97-108—205
Natalie Brandt, Hastings 103-102—205
Payton Neunaber, Beatrice 101-104—205
Nataliy Anderson, Seward 98-108—206
Riley Darbro, Aurora 101-106—207
Julia Martin, Waverly 102-106—208
Mackynna Gross, Seward 103-107—210
Natalie Turner, Nebraska City 103-107—210
Abigail Jones, Beatrice 109-102—211
Mackenzie Barnard, Beatrice 105-107—212
Ava Rech, Blair 113-100—213
Avery Hermesch, Grand Island NW 104-109—213
Breanna Placke, Seward 100-115—215
Hannah Pedersen, Aurora 105-110—215
Anna Moore, Blair 106-110—216
Eleanor Mangan, Omaha Duchesne 108-108—216
Kirsten Fike, York 115-101—216
Taelyn Allen, Nebraska City 108-108—216
Claire Westerholt, Waverly 106-111—217
Bria Berrelez, Grand Island NW 110-109—219
Lilly Holthus, York 104-115—219
Ella Welsh, Nebraska City 108-113—221
Kaia Stewart, Blair 111-111—222
Mallory Stirek, Blair 113-111—224
Remi Christensen, Seward 111-115—226
Macy Persinger, Waverly 113-114—227
Rylie Krause, York 109-118—227
Makenna Hutt, Beatrice 108-120—228
Claire Novak, Seward 124-107—231
Olivia Ottman, Grand Island NW 127-109—236
Taryn Smith, Aurora 116-125—241
Mallory Retzlaff, Waverly 117-127—244
Emily Pedersen, Aurora 125-120—245
Sarah Wilson, Omaha Gross 118—WD
Class C results
AT LAKE MALONEY GC,
NORTH PLATTE
TEAMS: Lincoln Lutheran 378-387—765, Lincoln Christian 384-387—771, Cambridge 395-381—776, Kearney Catholic 387-389—776, Broken Bow 404-377—781, Battle Creek 398-384—782, Norfolk Catholic 388-394—782, West Point-Beemer 403-390—793, Valentine 412-399—811, Columbus Scotus 419-394—813, Hartington Cedar Catholic 425-395—820, Mitchell 408-418—826, Syracuse 428-415—843, Oakland-Craig 442-424—866, Gordon-Rushville 511-476—987
MEDALISTS
1. Lynzi Becker, Cozad 80-76—156
2. Abbigail Brodersen, Albion BC 78-82—160
3. Payton Wise, Kimball 78-85—163
4. Taylor Van Ostrand, L. Christian 84-84—168
5. Brook Diekemper, WP-Beemer 91-79—170
6. Sydney Erickson, Pierce 84-88—172
T7. Grace Fahleson, L. Lutheran 90-83—173
Madison Jackson, Broken Bow 90-83—173
T9. Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland 91-83—174
Maria Jauken, Cambridge 89-85—174
11. Madison Miller, Heartland 90-86—176
12. Anna Kassmeier, N. Catholic 87-90—177
13. Addison Mitchell, K. Catholic 90-88—178
14. MaKenzie Enderlin, C. Scotus 90-90—180
15. Sara Morden, Lincoln Christian 92-89—181
Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran 95-90—185
Kailey Johnson, West Point-Beemer 92-94—186
Ramsey Ravenscroft, Valentine 92-94—186
Shaylee Staack, Syracuse 98-88—186
Ashley Waggoner, Kearney Catholic 93-94—187
Brooklyn Briggs, Mitchell 95-92—187
Lydia Stenka, West Holt 91-96—187
Jacqueline Bowles, Mitchell 90-98—188
Kacynn Jones, Auburn 95-95—190
Lily Bojanski, Fremont Bergan 97-93—190
Kylee McLean, Battle Creek 95-96—191
Lexie Sines, Cambridge 93-98—191
Abbie Halpin, Kearney Catholic 94-98—192
Emma Wilkinson, Battle Creek 100-93—193
Natalie Barrett, Lincoln Lutheran 93-100—193
Megan Lutt, Battle Creek 96-98—194
Shauna Radant, Valentine 103-92—195
Hanna Neesen, Norfolk Catholic 103-96—199
Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine 100-99—199
Carissa Lijewski, Tri County 102-98—200
Dana Dubas, Fullerton 103-97—200
Joscelyn Coleman, Broken Bow 107-94—201
Avery Campbell, Broken Bow 101-101—202
Maizie Christensen, Cedar Catholic 105-97—202
Chloe Besler, Cambridge 105-97—202
Kalee Gilsdorf, Norfolk Catholic 100-103—203
Carly Thramer, Norfolk Catholic 98-105—203
Jaycee Ternus, Columbus Scotus 107-96—203
Meghan McCracken, Battle Creek 107-97—204
Rebekah Kleinschmit, Cedar Catholic 109-95—204
Alexandria Jensen, O’Neill 105-102—207
Emery Custer, Broken Bow 106-101—207
Grace Biltoft, Cedar Catholic 105-102—207
Lauren Heine, Cedar Catholic 106-101—207
Alaina Dierman, Columbus Scotus 105-103—208
Olivia Ostdiek, Grand Island CC 113-95—208
Kaylee Guerrero, Southwest 106-103—209
Macy Jones, Cambridge 108-101—209
Maya Kuszak, Lincoln Christian 107-103—210
Janna DeHaan, Lincoln Christian 101-111—212
Joslyn Hrabanek, Battle Creek 113-99—212
Edie Anderson, Oakland-Craig 108-106—214
Graycee Oeltjen, Broken Bow 115-99—214
Megan Bousquet, Oakland-Craig 107-107—214
Delayne Sudbeck, Cedar Catholic 109-107—216
Emma Beutler, Thurston County 111-106—217
Shelbie Woerman, West Point-Beemer 113-104—217
Hannah Ernst, Lincoln Lutheran 100-118—218
Abigail Bruns, Gordon-Rushville 109-110—219
Madie Waggoner, Kearney Catholic 110-109—219
Tommi Gobber, Syracuse 114-105—219
Alena Nelson, Lincoln Christian 107-113—220
Allie Boell, West Point-Beemer 107-113—220
Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball 114-106—220
Kirsten Bischoff, Syracuse 109-111—220
Jaelyn Podolak, Columbus Scotus 117-105—222
Jennifer Karge, Oakland-Craig 120-102—222
Selena Johnson, Oakland-Craig 113-109—222
Jennifer Daharsh, Syracuse 109-114—223
Lorelei Bassinger, Syracuse 112-111—223
Morgan Sheckler, Kearney Catholic 113-111—224
Lexi Schledewitz, Mitchell 111-114—225
Kayton Brueggeman, Perkins County 120-106—226
Martina Cardona, Mitchell 112-114—226
Jazzmin Nolze, Thurston County 125-103—228
Kaitlyn Frey, Humboldt-TRS 115-115—230
Mallory Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran 116-114—230
Nicole Williams, Valentine 117-114—231
Emily Carmichael, Oakland-Craig 114-118—232
Destry Jorgensen, Cambridge 118-116—234
Marissa Cardona, Mitchell 122-115—237
Whitney Hauge, Ravenna 122-116—238
Avery Dierman, Columbus Scotus 129-110—239
Kalea Fisher, Norfolk Catholic 126-120—246
Becca McGinley, Valentine 129-122—251
Alliah Bourne, Gordon-Rushville 129-124—253
Shelby Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville 124-129—253
Kylie Coomes, Gordon-Rushville 149-113—262
Kaitlyn Fehrer, West Point-Beemer 138-131—269