Girls state golf recap

ANNA KASSMEIER of Norfolk Catholic finished 12th in Class C at the state golf tournament this year.

Don’t you dare put an asterisk next to Kaitlyn Hanna’s repeat Class A state golf championship.

For one thing, it would have blown away in Tuesday’s gale.

But moreso, there was no shared title, no weather-shortened tournament for the Omaha Westside sophomore. She became the 11th multiple winner in Class A and the third in a row with her eight-stroke victory.

“These were tough conditions,” Hanna said. “I played so good the first day that I was hoping to do the same thing,”

Winds that whipped leaves, flagsticks and golfers’ push carts around Norfolk Country Club sent scores soaring in the final round. Hanna went from Monday’s par 72 to an 80 Tuesday — and that tied for the low score of the day on the 5,559-yard course.

Also with an 80 was freshman Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X, who tied Brynn Sundquist of Lincoln Southwest for second.

Lincoln Southwest put three in the top eight for a repeat team title and its third in five years. Silver Hawk sophomores Neely Adler (81) and Kate Strickland (86) tied for sixth. Sundquist was the only senior in the top nine.

Hanna validated last year’s title, which she shared with Jalea Culliver of Omaha Marian, by avoiding big numbers. She made just one double bogey each round, each caused by bad lies in bunkers.

Tuesday’s came on the 12th hole and touched off a stretch in which she was 5-over in four holes. She steadied her round with a long two-putt for par on the drivable par-4 16th after barely getting on the green with a stubbed chip shot.

“Everyone makes mistakes, so even with doing that I still had to get out there and just two-putt,” Hanna said. “Because no three-putts was one of my goals today. To get that par gave me a little bit of confidence. I got a par, so let’s get another one.”

She got two more, getting up-and-down on the par-3 17th and leaving a birdie putt just short on the par-5 18th that played into the wind.

How strong was the zephyr? At times, this summer’s Nebraska Girls Amateur winner said she was playing 165-yard shots as if they were 125 — about a four-club difference.

“It was so firm out, especially with the wind, that it was cooling down the greens,” Hanna said. “The key was just landing it in front of the green and having it roll up.”

Southwest coach Jim Danson said he’s never see Norfolk Country Club play tougher in the wind.

“I’m glad we went 36 (holes). I’m not going to complain, but wow, it was tough. For Neely to shoot 81 was just phenomenal,” Danson said. “For her to come through in the clutch like that is just incredible. There’s not enough words to say how proud I am of Neely today.”

Strickland, who shot 66 in districts and won the Nebraska women’s match-play title this summer, never mounted a charge in the final round after starting five strokes off the lead.

“I think she put a little too much pressure on herself to do well,” Danson said. “What I tried to tell her is one golf tournament doesn’t define who she is. She is such a phenomenal kid. Without her, we would not be where we are today and that’s all there is to it.”

Class B

COLUMBUS — As Aurora’s Danica Badura walked up the 18th fairway Tuesday for the final hole of the Class B state meet, she felt like she’d done this before.

“For me I’ve grown up walking up to the 18th hole and saying, ‘This shot is for a state championship,’ ” Badura said. “That finally came true. It just felt really good and I just stayed focused.”

The final hole actually didn’t mean much. Badura already had her first state title all wrapped up.

The senior shot a 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday at Elks Country Club to finish with a two-day total of 145. That was well ahead of Scottsbluff freshman Anna Kelley and Ogallala senior Harley Hiltibrand, who finished tied for second at 159.

Kelley’s score helped Scottsbluff take the team title with a 677 total. Gering finished second at 691. Ogallala was third at 700 while Omaha Duchesne, which was going for its fifth straight state team title, was fourth at 730.

Aurora was fifth at 803, but Badura did all she could. She was the only golfer to break 80 on a cool, windy Nebraska fall day.

“It was definitely one of the toughest rounds I’ve played, both because of the conditions and mentally,” Badura said. “I mean, you’re competing for a state championship. So just this week and this season my focus has just been on keeping my trust and my faith in everything and I thought I did that really well and that’s what won it for me.”

Aurora coach Rick Bell said he was holding his emotions in just before the medal ceremony began.

“It’s been a pleasure to coach her,” Bell said. “I’ve done really well not breaking down, but I might now. What a talent, what a hard worker.”

Badura had four birdies on the day along with five bogeys. She was at par for the day until back-to-back bogeys on the 15th and 16th, but Badura came back with a birdie on the par-3 17th.

“She just grounded out,” Bell said. “The way she strikes the ball, she strikes it so pure. She hit some really good shots into the wind.”

Badura said focus was key on Tuesday.

“I think it just took a little bit more focus on shots, just figuring out what I was going to hit and how much club difference, but I feel like I was hitting it pretty well,” Badura said.

Badura said it was a dream come true to win a state title in her final high school event, especially after the disappointment of a year ago. Badura was sitting second by three strokes heading into day two a year ago, but the round was washed out so she didn’t get a chance for a state championship.

“I’m very happy to shoot 1-over in these conditions,” Badura said. “I know I’ve been shooting under par the previous part of the season, but 1-over in these conditions I think is pretty good, I guess.”

Now Badura can at least compare state titles with her older brother Caleb, who won two Class B crowns while in high school at Aurora.

“He’s got a couple, so I guess I can stack up to him a little bit,” Badura said.

NORTH PLATTE — Cozad’s Lynzi Becker cemented her name in Haymaker lore on Tuesday.

Two strokes back of the lead heading into the final round, the Cozad sophomore carded a four-over-par 76 that helped edge Boone Central’s Abbigail Brodersen by four strokes to claim the first individual title by a Haymaker since Kendra Marshall in 1987.

“It was a good day today,” Becker said. “I don’t know if Cozad’s ever had someone win for girls golf, so I was just ready to take it home.”

And the Haymaker did so in comeback fashion.

“I knew I had to calm down my nerves and keep playing,” Becker said. “I had to treat it as another round.”

Becker still trailed Brodersen by two strokes through 13 holes on the 6,464-yard, par-72 course at Lake Maloney Tuesday, but little by little capitalized on her opponent’s mistakes to finish six strokes ahead by the 18th hole.

“I was keeping the score of the girl who was beating me for most of the day,” Becker admitted. “She was in my group, so I knew coming into today that every shot had to count all day.”

Becker, who finished seventh a year ago, closed her sophomore campaign with 156 strokes through the two-day championship, supplementing a tournament-best 76 in the final round with Monday’s eight-over-par to surpass both Brodersen and Kimball’s Payton Wise from third place to eventual champion.

This year’s Class C championship also crowned a new team champion.

And unlike Becker, Lincoln Lutheran never trailed on Tuesday.

The Warriors, who last won the title in 2015 at Lake Maloney, clung to their six-stroke opening-round cushion, matching runner-up Lincoln Christian stroke for stroke in the medal round to finish with a two-day total of 765.

Grace Fahleson was the only one to medal individually for the Warriors, tying with Broken Bow’s Madison Jackson for seventh place after posting the third lowest score of the round at nine strokes over par. Rachael Volin and Natalie Barrett finished 16th and 29th for Lincoln Lutheran, while Hannah Ernst added a 63rd place finish.

Class A results

AT NORFOLK COUNTRY CLUB

n TEAMS: Lincoln Southwest 325-340—665, North Platte 333-347—680, Millard North 337-358—695, Lincoln Pius X 347-354—701, Papillion-La Vista 345-367—712, Omaha Westside 354-378—732, Grand Island 372-376—748, Kearney 369-381—750, Elkhorn South 373-392—765, Omaha Marian 377-388—765, Lincoln East 389-400—789, Lincoln Southeast 388-419—807

MEDALISTS

1. Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside 72-80—152

T2. Brynn Sundquist, Lincoln Southwest 76-84—160

Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X 80-80—160

4. Katelyn Ruge, Millard North 79-82—161

5. Neely Adler, Lincoln Southwest 81-81—162

T6. Baylee Steele, North Platte 80-83—163

Karsen Morrison, North Platte 79-84—163

Kate Strickland, Lincoln Southwest 77-86—163

9. Sydney Taake, Papillion-La Vista 76-88—164

10. Lauren Carr, Lincoln Pius X 82-84—166

11. Eleanor Speece, Papillion-La Vista 86-83—169

12. Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn 83-88—171

13.Jazmine Taylor, Millard North 83-95—178

Jacey Hughes, Columbus 89-94—183

Liliana Zoellner, Grand Island 95-89—184

Kylie Ehnes-Blume, Norfolk 94-91—185

Portia Lenczowski, Omaha Westsid 86-99—185

Ashley Tackett, Elkhorn South 90-96—186

Samantha Hansen, Grand Island 89-98—187

Tatum Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest 92-96—188

Claire Bonnett, Omaha Westside 94-95—189

Erika Headlee, Millard North 97-93—190

Ashley Warner, Columbus 98-92—190

Hannah Lefler, Elkhorn South 96-94—190

Hannah Lydiatt, Kearney 86-105—191

Abbigail Jones, North Platte 97-95—192

Gabby Sinnett, Papillion-La Vista 91-101—192

Kaelyn Panko, Papillion-La Vista South 91-101—192

Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln East 92-100—192

Samantha Randels, Gretna 100-93—193

Delaney Richardson, Papillion-La Vista 92-102—194

Hailey Reavis, Millard West 103-91—194

Jeslynn Baumgart, Omaha Marian 96-98—194

Summer Christiansen, Elkhorn South 89-105—194

Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island 98-97—195

Anna Ulferts, Omaha Marian 103-92—195

Morgan Runyan, Lincoln East 96-100—196

Scarlett Wedergren, Omaha Marian 93-104—197

Claire Liliedahl, Lincoln Pius X 96-102—198

Megan Ernst, Kearney 104-94—198

Caitlin Wilson, Papillion-La Vista 105-95—200

Emma Witte, Fremont 97-104—201

Breanna Kirby, Lincoln East 104-97—201

Isabel Knutson, Lincoln East 98-103—201

Madison VanWyngarden, Elkhorn 103-98—201

Chloe Miller, Fremont 103-99—202

Kylie Vanschoiack, Lincoln Pius X 103-100—203

Ellen Payne, Elkhorn South 106-97—203

Riley Wrhel, Lincoln Northeast 103-102—205

Madalyn DiPrima, Omaha Westside 102-104—206

Elly Johnsen, Lincoln East 103-103—206

Eve Edwards, Kearney 101-105—206

Megan Moy, Omaha Central 102-104—206

Sadie Pehrson, Grand Island 100-107—207

Emily Evans, Millard West 109-98—207

Sophia Morehouse, Omaha Marian 103-104—207

Lanie Rubin, Elkhorn South 98-110—208

Ava Flynn, Lincoln Southeast 105-113—218

Amelia Erftmier, Omaha Westside 105-118—223

Grace Nelson, Lincoln Southeast 112-116—228

Safiyah Abdessalam, Omaha Central 114-122—236

Bella Devney, Lincoln Southeast 121-118—239

Class B results

AT ELKS COUNTRY CLUB, COLUMBUS

TEAMS: Scottsbluff 327-350—677, Gering 336-355—691, Ogallala 350-350—700, Omaha Duchesne 357-373—730, Aurora 394-409—803, York 398-406—804, Nebraska City 404-414—818, Beatrice 419-410—829, Grand Island NW 405-425—830, Blair 423-417—840, Waverly 417-430—847, Seward 412-437—849

MEDALISTS: 1. Danica Badura, Aurora 72-73—145; T2. Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff 76-83—159; T2. Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala 79-80—159; T2. Lauren Goertz, Omaha Duchesne 78-81—159; 5. Madilyne Kleich-Schlaepfer, Gering 79-83—162; T6. Alexandria Thurman-Boswell, Gering 79-85—164; T6. Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 79-85—164; 8. Riley Stuhr, York 85-87—172; T9. Bridget Duffy, Omaha Duchesne 84-92—176; T9. Ryanna DeVries, Ogallala 89-87—176; T11. Carson Hauschild, Scottsbluff 85-92—177; T11. Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff 87-90—177; 13. Avery Mitchell, Gering 86-94—180; T14. Emily Gustafson, Holdrege 91-90—181; T14. Kaylee Wach, Ogallala 91-90—181.

Bridget Nothelfer, Omaha Gross 96-87—183

Kelsey Le, Gering 93-93—186

Madeline Ketcham, Ogallala 91-96—187

Danielle Nolde, Ogallala 96-93—189

Rachel Parks, Blair 93-96—189

Annica Harm, Gothenburg 98-92—190

Emma Severson, Norris 93-98—191

Lalaina Fry, Grand Island NW 94-99—193

Madeline Pelton, Chadron 99-94—193

Brynn Bohlen, Nebraska City 98-96—194

Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne 97-98—195

Jaidyn Hall, Waverly 96-99—195

Claire Thompson, Bennington 97-99—196

Tayber Meyer, Gering 92-104—196

Lehla Ehler, Scottsbluff 98-100—198

Sydney Blum, Nebraska City 95-103—198

Katherine Speer, Omaha Duchesne 98-102—200

Sydney Southwick, Beatrice 105-97—202

Abigail York, York 100-103—203

Hailey Schuster, Grand Island NW 97-108—205

Natalie Brandt, Hastings 103-102—205

Payton Neunaber, Beatrice 101-104—205

Nataliy Anderson, Seward 98-108—206

Riley Darbro, Aurora 101-106—207

Julia Martin, Waverly 102-106—208

Mackynna Gross, Seward 103-107—210

Natalie Turner, Nebraska City 103-107—210

Abigail Jones, Beatrice 109-102—211

Mackenzie Barnard, Beatrice 105-107—212

Ava Rech, Blair 113-100—213

Avery Hermesch, Grand Island NW 104-109—213

Breanna Placke, Seward 100-115—215

Hannah Pedersen, Aurora 105-110—215

Anna Moore, Blair 106-110—216

Eleanor Mangan, Omaha Duchesne 108-108—216

Kirsten Fike, York 115-101—216

Taelyn Allen, Nebraska City 108-108—216

Claire Westerholt, Waverly 106-111—217

Bria Berrelez, Grand Island NW 110-109—219

Lilly Holthus, York 104-115—219

Ella Welsh, Nebraska City 108-113—221

Kaia Stewart, Blair 111-111—222

Mallory Stirek, Blair 113-111—224

Remi Christensen, Seward 111-115—226

Macy Persinger, Waverly 113-114—227

Rylie Krause, York 109-118—227

Makenna Hutt, Beatrice 108-120—228

Claire Novak, Seward 124-107—231

Olivia Ottman, Grand Island NW 127-109—236

Taryn Smith, Aurora 116-125—241

Mallory Retzlaff, Waverly 117-127—244

Emily Pedersen, Aurora 125-120—245

Sarah Wilson, Omaha Gross 118—WD

Class C results

AT LAKE MALONEY GC,

NORTH PLATTE

TEAMS: Lincoln Lutheran 378-387—765, Lincoln Christian 384-387—771, Cambridge 395-381—776, Kearney Catholic 387-389—776, Broken Bow 404-377—781, Battle Creek 398-384—782, Norfolk Catholic 388-394—782, West Point-Beemer 403-390—793, Valentine 412-399—811, Columbus Scotus 419-394—813, Hartington Cedar Catholic 425-395—820, Mitchell 408-418—826, Syracuse 428-415—843, Oakland-Craig 442-424—866, Gordon-Rushville 511-476—987

MEDALISTS

1. Lynzi Becker, Cozad 80-76—156

2. Abbigail Brodersen, Albion BC 78-82—160

3. Payton Wise, Kimball 78-85—163

4. Taylor Van Ostrand, L. Christian 84-84—168

5. Brook Diekemper, WP-Beemer 91-79—170

6. Sydney Erickson, Pierce 84-88—172

T7. Grace Fahleson, L. Lutheran 90-83—173

Madison Jackson, Broken Bow 90-83—173

T9. Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland 91-83—174

Maria Jauken, Cambridge 89-85—174

11. Madison Miller, Heartland 90-86—176

12. Anna Kassmeier, N. Catholic 87-90—177

13. Addison Mitchell, K. Catholic 90-88—178

14. MaKenzie Enderlin, C. Scotus 90-90—180

15. Sara Morden, Lincoln Christian 92-89—181

Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran 95-90—185

Kailey Johnson, West Point-Beemer 92-94—186

Ramsey Ravenscroft, Valentine 92-94—186

Shaylee Staack, Syracuse 98-88—186

Ashley Waggoner, Kearney Catholic 93-94—187

Brooklyn Briggs, Mitchell 95-92—187

Lydia Stenka, West Holt 91-96—187

Jacqueline Bowles, Mitchell 90-98—188

Kacynn Jones, Auburn 95-95—190

Lily Bojanski, Fremont Bergan 97-93—190

Kylee McLean, Battle Creek 95-96—191

Lexie Sines, Cambridge 93-98—191

Abbie Halpin, Kearney Catholic 94-98—192

Emma Wilkinson, Battle Creek 100-93—193

Natalie Barrett, Lincoln Lutheran 93-100—193

Megan Lutt, Battle Creek 96-98—194

Shauna Radant, Valentine 103-92—195

Hanna Neesen, Norfolk Catholic 103-96—199

Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine 100-99—199

Carissa Lijewski, Tri County 102-98—200

Dana Dubas, Fullerton 103-97—200

Joscelyn Coleman, Broken Bow 107-94—201

Avery Campbell, Broken Bow 101-101—202

Maizie Christensen, Cedar Catholic 105-97—202

Chloe Besler, Cambridge 105-97—202

Kalee Gilsdorf, Norfolk Catholic 100-103—203

Carly Thramer, Norfolk Catholic 98-105—203

Jaycee Ternus, Columbus Scotus 107-96—203

Meghan McCracken, Battle Creek 107-97—204

Rebekah Kleinschmit, Cedar Catholic 109-95—204

Alexandria Jensen, O’Neill 105-102—207

Emery Custer, Broken Bow 106-101—207

Grace Biltoft, Cedar Catholic 105-102—207

Lauren Heine, Cedar Catholic 106-101—207

Alaina Dierman, Columbus Scotus 105-103—208

Olivia Ostdiek, Grand Island CC 113-95—208

Kaylee Guerrero, Southwest 106-103—209

Macy Jones, Cambridge 108-101—209

Maya Kuszak, Lincoln Christian 107-103—210

Janna DeHaan, Lincoln Christian 101-111—212

Joslyn Hrabanek, Battle Creek 113-99—212

Edie Anderson, Oakland-Craig 108-106—214

Graycee Oeltjen, Broken Bow 115-99—214

Megan Bousquet, Oakland-Craig 107-107—214

Delayne Sudbeck, Cedar Catholic 109-107—216

Emma Beutler, Thurston County 111-106—217

Shelbie Woerman, West Point-Beemer 113-104—217

Hannah Ernst, Lincoln Lutheran 100-118—218

Abigail Bruns, Gordon-Rushville 109-110—219

Madie Waggoner, Kearney Catholic 110-109—219

Tommi Gobber, Syracuse 114-105—219

Alena Nelson, Lincoln Christian 107-113—220

Allie Boell, West Point-Beemer 107-113—220

Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball 114-106—220

Kirsten Bischoff, Syracuse 109-111—220

Jaelyn Podolak, Columbus Scotus 117-105—222

Jennifer Karge, Oakland-Craig 120-102—222

Selena Johnson, Oakland-Craig 113-109—222

Jennifer Daharsh, Syracuse 109-114—223

Lorelei Bassinger, Syracuse 112-111—223

Morgan Sheckler, Kearney Catholic 113-111—224

Lexi Schledewitz, Mitchell 111-114—225

Kayton Brueggeman, Perkins County 120-106—226

Martina Cardona, Mitchell 112-114—226

Jazzmin Nolze, Thurston County 125-103—228

Kaitlyn Frey, Humboldt-TRS 115-115—230

Mallory Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran 116-114—230

Nicole Williams, Valentine 117-114—231

Emily Carmichael, Oakland-Craig 114-118—232

Destry Jorgensen, Cambridge 118-116—234

Marissa Cardona, Mitchell 122-115—237

Whitney Hauge, Ravenna 122-116—238

Avery Dierman, Columbus Scotus 129-110—239

Kalea Fisher, Norfolk Catholic 126-120—246

Becca McGinley, Valentine 129-122—251

Alliah Bourne, Gordon-Rushville 129-124—253

Shelby Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville 124-129—253

Kylie Coomes, Gordon-Rushville 149-113—262

Kaitlyn Fehrer, West Point-Beemer 138-131—269

