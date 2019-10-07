Pierce's Sydney Erickson opened the back nine with a birdie and never looked back in earning medalist honors at the C-3 district golf tournament on Monday at Fair Play Golf Course south of Norfolk.
Erickson's round of 86 was five strokes better than runner-up Lydia Stenka of Atkinson West Holt.
Meanwhile the teams from Battle Creek, Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic qualified for next week's Class C state championships to be held on Monday and Tuesday at the Lake Mahoney Golf Club in North Platte.