NDN golf

Pierce's Sydney Erickson opened the back nine with a birdie and never looked back in earning medalist honors at the C-3 district golf tournament on Monday at Fair Play Golf Course south of Norfolk.

Erickson's round of 86 was five strokes better than runner-up Lydia Stenka of Atkinson West Holt.

Meanwhile the teams from Battle Creek, Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic qualified for next week's Class C state championships to be held on Monday and Tuesday at the Lake Mahoney Golf Club in North Platte. 

Tags

In other news

Wildcat volleyball comeback falls short

Wildcat volleyball comeback falls short

WAYNE — A frantic rally from a two-set deficit to the No. 7 team in the country fell just a little short as the Wayne State volleyball women dropped a five-set marathon to Concordia-St. Paul here at Rice Auditorium in Northern Sun Conference action as the Wildcats celebrated homecoming.