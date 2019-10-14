After delaying the start by an hour-and-a-half because of cold temperatures, competitors enjoyed ideal conditions for the opening round of the girls Class A state golf meet on Monday at the Norfolk Country Club.
Norfolk's lone qualifier, Kylie Blume, struggled on the front nine, but recorded four pars on the back for round of 94.
After one round, Blume stood in a tie for 39th place in the 75-golfer field. Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna held the individual lead with an even par 72 and Lincoln Southwest led the team race by eight shots over second-place North Platte.