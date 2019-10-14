NDN golf

After delaying the start by an hour-and-a-half because of cold temperatures, competitors enjoyed ideal conditions for the opening round of the girls Class A state golf meet on Monday at the Norfolk Country Club.

Norfolk's lone qualifier, Kylie Blume, struggled on the front nine, but recorded four pars on the back for round of 94.

After one round, Blume stood in a tie for 39th place in the 75-golfer field. Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna held the individual lead with an even par 72 and Lincoln Southwest led the team race by eight shots over second-place North Platte. 

Tags

In other news

+2
Norfolk's Blume fires 94 in opening round of state golf

Norfolk's Blume fires 94 in opening round of state golf

Cold temperatures caused the start to be delayed by an hour-and-a-half, but once they were off the first tee, athletes enjoyed ideal conditions – temperatures in the low 70s and 15 to 20 mile-per-hour west winds - for the opening round of the girls Class A state golf meet on Monday at the No…

Ranked foe sends Wildcats to 2-4

Ranked foe sends Wildcats to 2-4

DULUTH, Minn. — No. 23 Minnesota Duluth held Wayne State to minus-5 yards in the second half, while the Bulldogs scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat the Wildcats 21-7 in a Northern Sun Conference football contest in the snow and wind Saturday afternoon at James Malosky Stadium.