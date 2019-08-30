FOOTBALL: Wakefield vs Creighton

WAKEFIELD – The defending Class D-1 State football champions opened the season on the road here at Eaton Field Friday night, but it was the Trojans who used a fast start to upend the Bulldogs 28-22.
Upend may be a strong word according to both coaches.
“We knew we had our hands full here tonight,” Creighton coach Zac Kliment said. “We knew they had a good line and they would be able to move us around and we made too many mistakes against a team this good to win.”
It was a Bulldog mistake late in the game that stopped a drive at the Wakefield 16 with 2:29 left in the contest that put Wakefield in the position to salt the game away.
“We knew we could play with them and we just kept battling,” Trojan coach Mike Hassler said. “We also knew they would be right there at the end and we made a huge play to out the game away.”
The huge play was a Blake Brown fumble recovery with the 2:29 on the clock while the Bulldogs seemed destined to at least tie the game.
Brown, who rushed for 121 yards on the night as the Wakefield quarterback, got behind the Creighton line and recovered a bobbled snap.
Get the full story later at norfolkdailynews.com or in Saturday's print or ePaper.
C 0 6 8 8 – 22
W 16 0 12 0 - 28