NDN football

WAKEFIELD – The defending Class D-1 State football champions opened the season on the road here at Eaton Field Friday night, but it was the Trojans who used a fast start to upend the Bulldogs 28-22.

Upend may be a strong word according to both coaches.

“We knew we had our hands full here tonight,” Creighton coach Zac Kliment said. “We knew they had a good line and they would be able to move us around and we made too many mistakes against a team this good to win.”

It was a Bulldog mistake late in the game that stopped a drive at the Wakefield 16 with 2:29 left in the contest that put Wakefield in the position to salt the game away.

“We knew we could play with them and we just kept battling,” Trojan coach Mike Hassler said. “We also knew they would be right there at the end and we made a huge play to out the game away.”

The huge play was a Blake Brown fumble recovery with the 2:29 on the clock while the Bulldogs seemed destined to at least tie the game.

Brown, who rushed for 121 yards on the night as the Wakefield quarterback, got behind the Creighton line and recovered a bobbled snap.

Get the full story later at norfolkdailynews.com or in Saturday's print or ePaper.

C 0 6 8 8 – 22

W 16 0 12 0 - 28

Tags

In other news

Football: Columbus 27, Norfolk 24, overtime

Football: Columbus 27, Norfolk 24, overtime

COLUMBUS -  After playing to a 24-24 draw in regulation, a Columbus field goal in overtime proved to be the game-winner as the Discoverers defeated Norfolk 27-24 in the season-opener for both teams at Pawnee Park here.

+33
No. 1 Pierce powers past No. 3 NC on opening night

No. 1 Pierce powers past No. 3 NC on opening night

Half an hour after the final whistle, the Pierce buses were loaded up and ready to depart Norfolk. But even then, the celebratory hollers from the Bluejays were plainly audible even from the opposite side of Veterans Memorial Park.

FOOTBALL: Wakefield vs Creighton

FOOTBALL: Wakefield vs Creighton

WAKEFIELD – The defending Class D-1 State football champions opened the season on the road here at Eaton Field Friday night, but it was the Trojans who used a fast start to upend the Bulldogs 28-22.

FOOTBALL: Howells-Dodge vs Clarkson-Leigh

FOOTBALL: Howells-Dodge vs Clarkson-Leigh

HOWELLS — Luke Rocheford caught three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Howells-Dodge opened the season with a 42-14 win over Clarkson/Leigh in the Bacon Bowl here Friday.

FOOTBALL: Pierce 35, Norfolk Catholic 14

FOOTBALL: Pierce 35, Norfolk Catholic 14

Pierce quarterback Dalton Freeman took off on a 69-yard touchdown run on the second play of the season, he added a touchdown pass later in the first quarter, and the Bluejays scored the first 35 points on its way to a 35-14 victory over Norfolk Catholic on Friday night.