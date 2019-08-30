FOOTBALL: Pierce 35, Norfolk Catholic 14

Pierce quarterback Dalton Freeman took off on a 69-yard touchdown run on the second play of the season, he added a touchdown pass later in the first quarter, and the Bluejays scored the first 35 points on its way to a 35-14 victory over Norfolk Catholic on Friday night.
The annual rivalry game was a battle between two of the top three teams in the area preseason ratings. In addition, according to the Omaha World-Herald, Pierce was preseason No. 1 in Class C1 and Norfolk Catholic was preseason No. 3 in Class C2.
