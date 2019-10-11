NDN football

To credit Norfolk High’s 21-20 overtime win over Omaha Central to one play or a single player would simply be inaccurate.

The Panthers won Friday night because of an accumulation of significant plays be several different players, and now, Norfolk is a victory over Lincoln Pius X next Friday night away from qualifying for the Class A playoffs.

Tanner Thompson, Gage Dohren, and Jace Monday all scored touchdowns--each in a different manner--while Josh Licking handled three PAT kicks, and when the Eagles went for a game-winning two-point conversion in overtime the Panthers defense provided a stop of Central’s DeAnthony Bridgeford-Jackett a yard short of the goalline.

 

Norfolk Catholic eyes top-5 finish

The Class C girls golf team championship is wide open. Last year’s co-champion, Ogallala, has everyone back, but the Indians were bumped up to Class B for 2019.

Class A field looking like 3-team race

Judging by scores from each of the four Class A golf districts, three of the 12 teams qualifying for the state tournament at the Norfolk Country Club seem to be in a league of their own.