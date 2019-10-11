To credit Norfolk High’s 21-20 overtime win over Omaha Central to one play or a single player would simply be inaccurate.
The Panthers won Friday night because of an accumulation of significant plays be several different players, and now, Norfolk is a victory over Lincoln Pius X next Friday night away from qualifying for the Class A playoffs.
Tanner Thompson, Gage Dohren, and Jace Monday all scored touchdowns--each in a different manner--while Josh Licking handled three PAT kicks, and when the Eagles went for a game-winning two-point conversion in overtime the Panthers defense provided a stop of Central’s DeAnthony Bridgeford-Jackett a yard short of the goalline.
