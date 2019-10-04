Running back Jacob Keiser found out Thursday that he’d been cleared medically to play in Hartington Cedar Catholic’s football game against Norfolk Catholic Friday night.
Keiser, whose season has consisted of fewer than double-figures carries for around 90 yards, broke loose for 237 yards and three touchdowns to provide the spark that helped the Trojans cruise past the Knights 34-7 in a pivotal Class C2-3 district match-up.
