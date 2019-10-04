NDN football

Running back Jacob Keiser found out Thursday that he’d been cleared medically to play in Hartington Cedar Catholic’s football game against Norfolk Catholic Friday night.

Keiser, whose season has consisted of fewer than double-figures carries for around 90 yards, broke loose for 237 yards and three touchdowns to provide the spark that helped the Trojans cruise past the Knights 34-7 in a pivotal Class C2-3 district match-up.

In other news

Huskers offering Spanish radio broadcast Saturday

LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska will be the first school in the Big Ten to offer a Spanish-language radio broadcast for a football game when the Cornhuskers play Northwestern on Saturday, and the hope is such broadcasts become a regular part of the team’s media offering in coming seasons.

Sports shorts and scores for Oct. 4

Sports shorts and scores for CWCE football; cross country invites for Battle Creek, West Holt and Aquinas; Valentine golf; Norfolk High tennis; and area coaches announced for all-star football game.