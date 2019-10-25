FOOTBALL: Humphrey St. Francis 54, Plainview 26

Preseason Super Six athlete Trevor Pfeifer returned the opening kickoff and a fumble for a touchdown as part of a 24-0 lead within the first three minutes, and Class D No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis rode its fast start to a 54-26 triumph over No. 6 Plainview at the Ed Foltz Sports Complex.
Friday night's battle decided the Class D2-4 district championship between a pair of of undefeated teams which are all but assured of home games in the first round of the state playoffs. Pairings were to be announced Saturday.
