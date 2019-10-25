NDN football

Preseason Super Six athlete Trevor Pfeifer returned the opening kickoff and a fumble for a touchdown as part of a 24-0 lead within the first three minutes, and Class D No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis rode its fast start to a 54-26 triumph over No. 6 Plainview at the Ed Foltz Sports Complex.

Friday night's battle decided the Class D2-4 district championship between a pair of of undefeated teams which are all but assured of home games in the first round of the state playoffs. Pairings were to be announced Saturday.

Check norfolkdailynews.com later or Saturday's print or ePaper for more.

Tags

In other news

STATE CC: CLASS D BOYS

KEARNEY - Crofton's Conner Arens rebounded from an injury-plagued sophomore season to bring a fifth-place medal back to his proud cross country program.

STATE CC CLASS C: BOYS

KEARNEY - Carson Noecker from Hartington-Newcastle and Mason Sindelar from Pierce ran away from the field in the Class C Boys Cross Country State Championships here Friday afternoon at the Kearney Country Club.

FOOTBALL: Humphrey St. Francis 54, Plainview 26

FOOTBALL: Humphrey St. Francis 54, Plainview 26

Preseason Super Six athlete Trevor Pfeifer returned the opening kickoff and a fumble for a touchdown as part of a 24-0 lead within the first three minutes, and Class D No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis rode its fast start to a 54-26 triumph over No. 6 Plainview at the Ed Foltz Sports Complex.

CROSS COUNTRY: Norfolk runners compete at state meet

CROSS COUNTRY: Norfolk runners compete at state meet

KEARNEY - Norfolk Catholic's boys finished eighth in the Class D team race while Norfolk High's Matthew Protzman finished 20th in Class A and Alison Stineman, 21st in Class D at the state cross country meet at the Kearney Country Club.