HOWELLS — Lutheran High Northeast’s season-ending second-round loss to Howells-Dodge was a reminder of what might have been.
In a battle between the pre-season No. 1-ranked Eagles and the Jaguars, currently top-ranked in Class D1, Lutheran High got off to a good start defensively by forcing a three-and-out, then took the ball away on Chantz Ames’ recovery of a Howells-Dodge fumble.
But on its first play from scrimmage, a Lutheran High option pitch ended up on the ground and was covered by the Jaguars’ Carter Throener. Four plays later, Levi Belina scored the first of his four touchdowns.
Four Howells-Dodge possessions later--which included two more Lutheran High turnovers--and with four minutes remaining in the first half, the Jaguars led 36-0 en route to a 56-22 win.