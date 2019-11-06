NDN football

HOWELLS — Lutheran High Northeast’s season-ending second-round loss to Howells-Dodge was a reminder of what might have been.

In a battle between the pre-season No. 1-ranked Eagles and the Jaguars, currently top-ranked in Class D1, Lutheran High got off to a good start defensively by forcing a three-and-out, then took the ball away on Chantz Ames’ recovery of a Howells-Dodge fumble.

But on its first play from scrimmage, a Lutheran High option pitch ended up on the ground and was covered by the Jaguars’ Carter Throener. Four plays later, Levi Belina scored the first of his four touchdowns. 

Four Howells-Dodge possessions later--which included two more Lutheran High turnovers--and with four minutes remaining in the first half, the Jaguars led 36-0 en route to a 56-22 win.

 

Tags

In other news

Watch: Eagles fall short in semifinals

Watch: Eagles fall short in semifinals

Lutheran High Northeast will vie for third place after its title bid in the Class C2 2019 Nebraska Girls State Volleyball Tournament fell short in the semifinal round on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

+10
Wynot falls short in D2

Wynot falls short in D2

LINCOLN — Wynot fell just one set short of heading to the D2 volleyball finals on Saturday with a five-set loss to Bruning-Davenport-Shickley here at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday morning.

Watch: Wynot to vie for third at state

Watch: Wynot to vie for third at state

Wynot will take on Lawrence-Nelson in the Class D2 2019 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament consolation game at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Lincoln East High School.

Watch: St. Francis to play for D2 title

Watch: St. Francis to play for D2 title

Humphrey St. Francis knocked off second-seed Lawrence Nelson in semifinal action of the 2019 Class D2 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.

+2
St. Paul sends Battle Creek home

St. Paul sends Battle Creek home

LINCOLN — No. 7-seeded Battle Creek looked to be in prime position to take a set against undefeated and second-seeded St. Paul with a 22-20 lead in the second.

+10
Cedar Catholic takes care of business

Cedar Catholic takes care of business

LINCOLN — Hartington Cedar Catholic used a little state experience and a red-hot offensive attack to give Chambers/Wheeler Central its first loss in 30 matches to advance to the semifinals of the Class D1 volleyball championships here Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.