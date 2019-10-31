WISNER – Creighton broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter to begin its defense of a state title last year.
The Bulldogs scored thirty points in the final 12 minutes to run away from Wisner-Pilger, 56-32 and move on to the second round of the D-1 football playoffs here Thursday night.
Brayden Zimmerer returned at quarterback for Creighton after missing the last few weeks from a knee injury, and the Bulldogs recovered from a mistake-filled first quarter by both teams.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-3 while the Gators end the season with a 7-2 record.