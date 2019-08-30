Football: Columbus 27, Norfolk 24, overtime

COLUMBUS - After playing to a 24-24 draw in regulation, a Columbus field goal in overtime proved to be the game-winner as the Discoverers defeated Norfolk 27-24 in the season-opener for both teams at Pawnee Park here.
After Columbus scored to tie the game early in the fourth quarter, both teams appeared to have scored the winning points later in the period. But an ineligible man downfield penalty wiped out a Columbus touchdown. And, later, a Norfolk defender appeared to have tackled the Columbus quarterback in the end zone for a safety, but the referee spotted the ball at the half-yard line.
In the end, Blake Thompson's 30-yard field goal in overtime proved to be the difference in the Discoverers' victory.