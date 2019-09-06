FOOTBALL: Bloomfield 56, O'Neill St. Mary's 26

NDN football

O'NEILL — It just seemed like Logan Johnson did it all for Bloomfield. He accounted for every one of the team's points in a 56-26 victory to spoil homecoming night for a shorthanded St. Mary's squad here Friday night.

Johnson rushed 31 times for 215 yards and seven touchdowns in the game. Bloomfield pulled away from what was a 34-20 game heading into the fourth quarter with three touchdowns in the final period, including an interception return for a touchdown by Johnson.

Bloomfield 8 18 8 22 — 56

St. Mary's 8 6 6 6 — 26

FIRST QUARTER

BLO: Logan Johnson 11 run (Johnson run), 10:23

SM: Tate Thompson 16 run (Gabe Pribil pass from Thompson), 6:35.

SECOND QUARTER

BLO: Johnson 1 run (PAT failed), 11:23.

BLO: Johnson 10 run (PAT failed), 2:40.

SM: Pribil 41 run (PAT failed), 2:20.

BLO: Johnson 3 run (PAT failed), 1:50.

THIRD QUARTER

BLO: Johnson 3 run (Johnson run), 5:31.

SM: Grant Winkelbauer 15 pass from Thompson (PAT failed), 2:47.

FOURTH QUARTER

BLO: Johnson 12 run (Johnson run), 11:54.

BLO: Johnson 40 interception return (PAT failed), 8:19.

SM: Winkelbauer 68 kickoff return (PAT failed), 8:06.

BLO: Johnson 54 run (Gabe Lauck pass from Johnson), 6:21.

