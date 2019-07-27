Fast start takes Hartington over SOS in C Seniors

SYRACUSE — Hartington Post 4 jumped on Stromsburg-Osceola-Shelby here at Veterans Field to advance to the second round of the Class C Nebraska Senior American Legion baseball tournament with a 7-2 win.
Post 4 manufactured a pair of runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead and put the pressure on Post 91.
“It was really big for us to get those runs on the boards right away,” Hartington coach Don Whitmire said. “It really helped us settle in and get some confidence.”
In addition, it was all starting pitcher, Turner Korth needed as he shut down SOS until he left the game with 80 pitches with one out in Post 91’s half of the sixth.
“I knew once we got the runs in the first inning I would be all right,” Korth said. “I have faith in all of our guys behind me — they are going to make the plays.”
After the pair of runs in then first, Post 4 added a couple more in the fourth.
Ted Bengston slapped a single to open the frame then Austin Arens rifled a double to chase Bengston to third.
After an out, Korth helped his own cause with a single scoring both Hartington runners for a 4-0 lead.
The inning could have been more productive but a nifty double play 4-6-3 ended the threat.
SOS answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Korth shut them down in that inning with a couple of strike outs.
“I knew it was time to get out there and I just buckled down and got the job done” Korth said. “It was good to get out of there.”
Whitmire decided to pull Korth in the next inning after 80 pitches, allowing him to pitch sooner in the tournament.
Post 4 manufactured another run in the sixth when Sam Feilsmeier was hit by a pitch then advanced to second on a passed ball.
Bengston scored Feilsmeier with a single.
Korth got the first Post 91 batter to fly out then gave way to the bull pen.
Hartington scored two insurance runs in the seventh to put the game on ice.
“We’ll keep this momentum into tomorrow,” Whitmire said. “We’ll get after it again.”
Hartington will take on BDS, a 5-1 winner over Valentine in the first round, in the 4 p.m. game here in Syracuse.
SOS will move on to play Valentine in the 10 a.m. game Sunday.
“We have really played really well the past 20 games or so,” Whitmire said. “Every single guy on the is team has made a play here and there to get us through.”
Post 4 has gone 16-4 over its past 20 games.
HAR 200 201 2 — 7 7 0
SOS 000 200 0 —2 4 3
WP: Turner Korth LP: Konner Batenhorst
2B: Austin Arens.