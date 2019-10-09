Eagles win triangular

SHELBY — Lutheran High Northeast upped its record to 18-6 on the season by defeating Shelby-Rising City and Clarkson/Leigh here Tuesday night.
The Eagles defeated host Shelby-Rising City 25-19, 25-16 and Clarkson/Leigh 25-19, 22-25, 25-17.
“We did not always play our best, but it was good to get back on track and get these two wins,” Lutheran High Northeast coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “Clarkson/Leigh served aggressively and we struggled at times to pass the ball in system.”
Lutheran High Northeast trailed 12-4 in the second set before rallying to tie the score at 17.
“We also hurt ourselves by committing too many hitting errors and Clarkson/Leigh put up a big block that frustrated us at times,” Gebhardt said. “The girls fought their way back and although we could not finish it with a win, we used that momentum going into the third set to play strong.”
Statistical leaders on the night for the Eagles were Becca Gebhardt (30 kills, 27 digs), Chloe Spence (38 set assists) and Amber Bockelman (3 ace serves).
On Thursday, the Eagles travel to the Wisner-Pilger triangular which includes West Point Guardian Angeles Central Catholic. Lutheran High Northeast plays Wisner-Pigler at 4 p.m. and GACC around 5 p.m.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST 2,
SHELBY-RISING CITY 0
Class C No. 3 Lutheran High Northeast beat Shelby-Rising City 25-19, 25-16. Gebhardt had 19 kills and 17 digs. Spence had 24 set assists. Reece Ingalls finished with six kills for Shelby-Rising City.
Lutheran High Northeast 2,
Clarkson/Leigh 1
Lutheran High Northeast beat Clarkson/Leigh 25-19, 22-25, 25-17. Gebhardt had 11 kills and 10 digs. Spence had 14 set assists.
Clarkson/Leigh 2,
Shelby-Rising City 1
Clarkson/Leigh topped Shelby-Rising City 23-25, 25-19, 25-17. Reece Ingalls and Kamryn Pokorney had 11 kills apiece for Shelby-Rising City.
NEXT UP
Lutheran High Northeast (18-6), triangular vs. Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Wisner-Pilger, at Wisner, Thursday.
Clarkson/Leigh (13-8) at Humphrey St. Francis, Thursday.