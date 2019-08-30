ELGIN — The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team opened its season with a straight-sets win over Elgin Public/Pope John here Thursday evening.
“It’s always good to get that first win on the season but we want to keep improving and be able to play better each week,” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said.
Statistical leaders for Lutheran High Northeast were Becca Gebhardt (14 kills, three blocks), Chloe Spence (19 assists), Maddie Becker (10 assists); Aubrey Herbolsheimer (three blocks) and Amber Bockelman (23 digs).
“We had a really high number of errors and we have to find a way to eliminate many of those.” Gebhardt said. “Our defense played well and we will keep working to get better on the offensive side of the game.”
Lutheran High Northeast will host Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Elgin Public/Pope John will host Burwell on Tuesday.
LHNE defeats EPPJ
25-20, 25-14, 25-23
Lutheran High Northeast (1-0): Kendra Rosberg 4k, 1s, 4d; Chloe Spence 4k, 19s, 1b, 10d; Becca Gebhartdt 14k, 3b, 15d; Grace Bitney 4k, 1s, 2b, 5d; Lauren Buhrman 4k, 1s, 1d; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 3k, 3b; Morgan Holdorf, 5k, 1d; Kendra Larsen 1b, 1d; Maddie Becker 10s, 4d; Amber Bockelman 1a, 23d; Halle Berner 3s, 1a, 12d.
Elgin Public/Pope John (0-1): Leaders: (Kills) Lexi Bode 4, Kayce Kallhoff 3, Kirsten Krebs 3; (Serving aces) Bode 2; Kallhoff 2; (Blocking) Haley Zeger 4; Harlie Bode 4. (Digging) Kayce Kallhoff 19, Taylynne Charf 13, Kristen Krebs 12. (Set assists) Charf 5.