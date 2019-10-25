KEARNEY - Ainsworth senior Rylee Rice missed out on a fourth consecutive individual state championship, but still led the Bulldogs to their third straight Class D team championship at the state cross country championships at the Kearney Country Club.
Rice and her teammates, CeeAnna Beel, Molly Salzman, Bria Delimont, Arlyn Lazo and Moriah Beel outscored runner-up Bloomfield/Wausa 63-76.
The Bloomfield/Wausa team of Christina Martinson, Darla Nelson, Hannah Hubers, Madie Ziegler, Ann Woockman and Bree Eisenhauer provided the Daily News coverage area with a 1-2 team finish.
Along with Rice, other area medalists (top 15) were Martinson (ninth), Nelson (14th) and Beel (15th).