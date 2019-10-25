Ainsworth

KEARNEY - Ainsworth senior Rylee Rice missed out on a fourth consecutive individual state championship, but still led the Bulldogs to their third straight Class D team championship at the state cross country championships at the Kearney Country Club.

Rice and her teammates, CeeAnna Beel, Molly Salzman, Bria Delimont, Arlyn Lazo and Moriah Beel outscored runner-up Bloomfield/Wausa 63-76.

The Bloomfield/Wausa team of Christina Martinson, Darla Nelson, Hannah Hubers, Madie Ziegler, Ann Woockman and Bree Eisenhauer provided the Daily News coverage area with a 1-2 team finish.

Along with Rice, other area medalists (top 15) were Martinson (ninth), Nelson (14th) and Beel (15th).  

In other news

CROSS COUNTRY: Norfolk runners compete at state meet

KEARNEY - Norfolk Catholic's boys finished eighth in the Class D team race while Norfolk High's Matthew Protzman finished 20th in Class A and Alison Stineman, 21st in Class D at the state cross country meet at the Kearney Country Club.

Neligh-Oakdale outscores No. 7 Lutheran High 86-50

In the second quarter, Neligh-Oakdale and Class D No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast were scoring touchdowns at a pace dizzying enough to induce headaches. As it turned out, the Warriors' opportunistic defense was just as effective at inducing headaches for the Eagles.