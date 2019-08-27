Blume medals at triangular

FREMONT — Kylie Blume earned overall medalist honors by a single stroke Monday to lead Norfolk’s girls golfers during a triangular held at the Fremont Country Club.
Blume carded a 44 on the front nine and a 45 on the back for an overall score of 89 during the Fremont triangular that included Columbus. Blume bested Chloe Miller of Fremont, who had a 90.
Jacey Hughes of Columbus was the only other player to finish below triple digits.
As a team, the Panthers posted a 447 to finish behind Fremont and Columbus, which were separated by a single stroke for the top team score.
Fremont triangular
Fremont (415): Tiffany Carnahan 122, Emma Witte 104, Chloe Miller 90, Alyssa Walters 107, Maggie Norris 114.
Columbus (416): Ashley Warner 101, Jacey Hughes 99, Sarah Massman 110, Kaidence Spiegel 106, Brookelyn Rotherham 125.
Norfolk (447): Kylie Blume 89, Leah Vanderheiden 106, Paxton Peters 124, Mia Bertus 128, Destiny Merchant 157.
Norfolk JV: Phoebe Miller 128, Kyla Robinson WD.