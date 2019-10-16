Blue Devils strike early, ease jitters with 4-0 shutout

HASTINGS — With only two starters back from last year’s Class C state championship season, one might think the Wayne softball team might have some jitters in their return to the Class B division of the State Softball Championships.
Having the best pitcher in the state and staking her to a three-run lead after one inning took away a lot of those pregame butterflies, however, as the fourth-seeded Blue Devils did all of their offensive damage early and rode the one-hit, 19-strikeout pitching effort of senior record-setter Tori Kniesche to a 4-0 win over Hastings in Wednesday’s opening-round matchup at the Smith Softball Complex.
Kniesche, who has rewritten the Class B pitching record books in her senior campaign, had some early troubles finding the strike zone, but coach Rob Sweetland said her teammates picked her up with that first-inning effort.
“Most definitely,” he said when asked if the fast start was important. “It really calmed the team down and it calmed Tori down and we got the butterflies out. You couldn’t ask for a better start.”
Wayne did all of their offensive damage in the first two innings. Kendall Dorey singled and scored on a two-out error to get Wayne on the board, and Aliah Schulz followed with a two-run single that scored Kayla Fleming and Hope O’Reilly to give the Blue Devils a 3-0 lead.
Wayne (31-3) added another run in the second, as O’Reilly singled home Dorey to make it 4-0. That’s all they would need, as Kniesche allowed only a two-out single in the sixth and struck out 19 batters, working around six walks to help the Blue Devils advance.
“(Hastings) did a good job laying off some of her borderline pitches and she had to adjust to it a little bit,” Sweetland said of his senior hurler. “She got a little frustrated, but she worked through it and got the job done.”
Wayne had four hits in the game and Dorey scored two runs. Aliah Schulz had two RBI’s and O’Reilly added an RBI.
Sweetland, who has coached Wayne to the state tournament 17 times in the program’s 18-year history, said his team showed remarkable calm considering the majority of the team has never played in this environment.
“They didn’t act like it was their first state tournament game and I think the start helped that,” he said. “I told them that we’re at the point right now where there shouldn’t be any fear at all. They’ve seen good pitching and good defenses and aggressive play on the bases. There are no surprises here and they just have to get after it.”
If there is a surprise, it might be Wayne’s next opponent. Eighth-seeded Seward struck for three runs early and parlayed that into a 7-1 win over top-seeded Omaha Skutt to
advance to the 5:30 p.m. rematch. Seward was no-hit twice in subdistrict play by Kniesche last week, but Sweetland expects a tougher battle this time around.
“That is a surprise, but they’re a very good team,” he said. “They got on a roll in the district final and beat a good Waverly team that got us earlier in the year. We struggled to score runs against them, so it’s going to be one of those nail-biters.”
Wayne 4, Hastings 0
Hastings 000 000 0 — 0 1
Wayne 310 000 x — 4 4
WP: T. Kniesche. LP: Douglas.